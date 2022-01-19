By: Jessica L Butler, Publisher-GM
The first City Council meeting of 2022 started with the traditional prayer led by Councilman Sam Cockerham followed by the “Pledge to Allegiance.”
Mayor Scott Jackson and the Beattyville City Council welcomed visitors to their meeting by letting Terry Salyer and Justin Oost of Energy Optimizers to address the Council concerning an energy audit in order update city buildings assuring that they would check with local businesses first when submitting bids for the project. The Council approved that Energy Optimizers could approach Kentucky League of Cities on behalf of the Beattyville about financing and will get back to the Council and Mayor.
Dedra Brandenburg, Lee County Tourism Director, approached the Council next concerning the resolution that the Council and Mayor received last month that was for Kentucky Humanities 50th Anniversary and to include a $100 donation for Kentucky Humanities, noting that Kentucky Humanities helped with grant funding for the Three Forks Museum after the historic March 2021 flood. The Council approved it.
The Council went on to approve reappointing Don Begley to the Tourism Commission, approving Hwy 11 project payment, Draw 4 of the AML project, and the December Meeting Minutes.
Next, Police Chief Steve Mays gave his December police report saying that they had received 243 calls, made 20 arrests, served 27 citations, and worked 20 accidents.
Public Works Director, Ferrell Wise, then approached the Council and gave his December work report. He said 88 work orders had been called in for both water and sewer. 70 of those projects had been completed. There was, also, a break at a fire hydrant during the snow storm last week that they had to repair too.
The City Council ended their first meeting of the year by approving the financial report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.