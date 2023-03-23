By: Jessica L Butler
Publisher-GM
The March Fiscal Court meeting began with getting down to business with Emergency Management Director Blake Sloan giving his monthly report. He said that he has applied for several grants for training and the CAD system.
Lee County has not received any grants since 2014. They are also hoping that they can apply for a Homeland Security grant for the 911 system, and speaking of 911, 911 Dispatch is set to move back to downtown behind the courthouse with EMS Services.
They are hoping to do that by October 1st.
Dedra Brandenburg was next to give her report to the Court, stating that the Tourism Board has received a multi-county grant for signage for approximately $250,000. This will help with better signage for trail heads, campgrounds, cabins, rivers, and more.
Scott Jackson said that economic development is still steady, just waiting for reports on grants that they have applied for.
The Fiscal Court went on to approve the following:
- February Minutes
- Three Forks Regional Jail budget
- Lee County Clerk’s settlement
- Lee County High School’s Project Prom donation of $500
- Approved the data plan policy that is in place to prevent cyber-crimes against the County.
- Approved a pay increase for Jodi Coldiron since she will be adding payroll to her workload.
- Approved a pay increase for EMT Chad Jewell
- Approved Mitch Cornelius taking over as Solid Waste Coordinator when Angie Williams leaves to take another job within the county.
- They approved a solid waste bill increase due to fuel costs and the landfill rate increase that has happened every year for 3 years.
- Approved the Lee County Fiscal Court Claims and transfers.
The March Fiscal Court meeting ended with the Fiscal Court going into Executive Session.
