On Thursday, October 13th, 2022 the Lee Co. Fiscal Court held their regular monthly meeting with all magistrates in attendance.
For the road department portion of the agenda it was stated that repairs on Branson Hollow bridge are underway and the seasonal roadside mowing is almost at an end.
Contract blacktopping with Hinkle continues to be an issue as judge exec Caudill stated he is still unable to reach anyone from Hinkle to discuss the situation. According to him, other counties are facing the same issue with Hinkle and discussion is being held on the counties sharing equipment to perform the blacktopping theirselves by local road departments.
The blacktop will still be delivered by Hinkle but will not be laid by Hinkle. This option is opposed to rebidding the job which will cost the county twice the amount intended for the work.
On the EconomicDevelopment report it was stated by Scott Jackson that the deed to Beattyville Grade will be signed over to the new owner/s by December 9th.
According to Caudill the building will serve as “retail and transient housing space”.
Solid waste receipts for the month of September 2022 totaled approximately 41k + and the Fall cleanup is planned for the last weekend of the month.
As like with this month’s city council meeting, a representative from The Hub; Michael Hicks was present to give the court an update on The Hub’s progress so far. Highlights of the progress report can be read in this week’s City Council notes/article.
Tri Community Fire Dept. was approved $35k for equipment needed for an additional firetruck they will be receiving.
Reviewing quotes and opening bids for the renovation of the community center was tabled to next month.
Approval was given to hire Taylor Means, Erica Stamper as part time EMTs and Tim Riddell and Shauna Staton as EMT full time ambulance personnel at 13.50 per hr.
