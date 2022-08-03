be

      Wednesday night (July 27th) heavy rain made its way into eastern KY and southwest Virginia continuing into Thursday morning causing what Gov. Andy Beshear called one of the most devastating flooding events in Kentucky’s history. Hundreds of homes and businesses were destroyed by the floods as heavy rain hit the area; some reporting over 8 inches of rain in less than 24 hours. The flooding plowed through much of Eastern Kentucky hitting several counties including: Breathitt, Floyd, Perry, Knott, Leslie, Pike and Magoffin. Although Beattyville prepared for the worse, most of the county remained unaffected.

        On Thursday local police notified businesses on Main St.  of Beattyville to start preparing for the possibility of another flood. Some business owners spent the evening packing out supplies and equipment to higher ground such as Don Begley who moved cars to his second lot on the hill on North Highway 11.  Areas that did report receiving flooding included (but was not limited to) the Mooretown and the lower end of Southfork which was closed Thursday night into the following day after flooding covered parts of the road over 2 feet. 

Recommended for you