Wednesday night (July 27th) heavy rain made its way into eastern KY and southwest Virginia continuing into Thursday morning causing what Gov. Andy Beshear called one of the most devastating flooding events in Kentucky’s history. Hundreds of homes and businesses were destroyed by the floods as heavy rain hit the area; some reporting over 8 inches of rain in less than 24 hours. The flooding plowed through much of Eastern Kentucky hitting several counties including: Breathitt, Floyd, Perry, Knott, Leslie, Pike and Magoffin. Although Beattyville prepared for the worse, most of the county remained unaffected.
On Thursday local police notified businesses on Main St. of Beattyville to start preparing for the possibility of another flood. Some business owners spent the evening packing out supplies and equipment to higher ground such as Don Begley who moved cars to his second lot on the hill on North Highway 11. Areas that did report receiving flooding included (but was not limited to) the Mooretown and the lower end of Southfork which was closed Thursday night into the following day after flooding covered parts of the road over 2 feet.
However, those in surrounding areas and counties were not as fortunate as hundreds evacuated homes while others remained stranded as flood waters rapidly rose, leaving little time if any, to flee with anything more than the clothes on their back. Thursday evening, Kentucky officials recommended people evacuate the homes and businesses in the flood plain of Panbowl Lake in Jackson due to the possibility of the Panbowl Dam breaking. Luckily the dam held out through the night but was again blocked off the following day.
The North Fork Kentucky River gauge, in Jackson, crested early Friday at 43.47 feet setting its record from 43.10 feet of Feb. 1939. As flood waters receded in the affected counties, the destruction left behind looked as what some described as a “war zone”.
Over 1,300 people were rescued, the majority by helicopter in the flood waters of Eastern Kentucky. The National Guard and other state agencies have since been conducting searches by boat and helicopter for stranded individuals. “They see a number of people in Breathitt County alone on the roof, even we have some people in trees waiting for rescue,” Beshear said Thursday afternoon in reference to what National Guard troops were encountering in the county. “This isn’t just a disaster. It is an ongoing natural disaster, and we are in the midst of it.”
On Friday, President Biden approved an emergency disaster declaration in Kentucky, allowing more than a dozen counties in the state to receive federal aid.
Days after, hundreds of people were/are still unaccounted for. Biden stated many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes.
As of Tuesday Aug. 2nd at noon, the death toll in KY had risen to 37 as Gov. Beshear warns it will keep rising daily as it has been, as more bodies are discovered. Among those killed four siblings ages 8, 6, 4 and 2, who were swept away in the water, according to family members.
More than 12,000 people are still without power, but that’s down compared to over 24,000 at the peak of the flooding. More rain entered the region Monday giving way for more flash flood warnings and the potential for water levels to rise again in the same areas that experienced flooding.
Nighttime curfews were declared in response to reports of looting in two of the devastated communities of Breathitt County and the nearby city of Hindman in Knott County.
Following flooding, high temperatures across eastern Kentucky by midweek will be a concern. On Wednesday, temperatures will likely surpass the century mark in Hindman and Hazard, two of the hardest-hit towns, the National Weather Service forecast. Without power or reliable drinking water, the high temperatures will threaten to cause heat-related illnesses. Beshear announced cooling stations in various sites will be available to those assisting in clean up.
Beshear said in a statement Monday evening; “With so many more still missing. Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms around our fellow Kentuckians.”
Appalachia Rises: Please go to appalachianky.fcsuite.com to donate. On top of donations received; Joe Craft, a Hazard native, and his wife, former UN Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft, will match every dollar Appalachia Rises raises for the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund up to $1 million.
Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund: Governor Beshear has established the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund to assist those impacted by the floods and the severe weather system beginning July 26, 2022. All donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating. Please visit Kentucky.gov to make a donation or If you would like to mail in a donation, please make your check to Kentucky State Treasurer. In the memo line please note the donation is for the "Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund." Send check to Public Protection Cabinet, 500 Mero Street, 218 NC, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Marshall, School Resource Officer/BPD, his wife Angie & their family lost their home in Jackson Ky during the recent flooding. We will begin collecting donations to help them on Monday August 1st at both City Hall. You can drop items off from 9am-4pm.
John's sizes are 40x32 pants and 2XL
in shirts. If you'd like to make a monetary donation we will accept those also and give a receipt.
*update: John’s shoe size 11 1/2 wide and his grandson wears large/ extra large in mens shirts!
Please keep in mind when donating items directly to sites: Canned food is a help but not the greatest need at this time to displaced individuals who neither have a stove or can opener.
Greatly needed but uncommonly donated items: Can openers, pocket knives, camping gear, nail clippers, Neosporin, wash cloths/towels, bedding, underwear, shovels, buckets, tote bins, fire starters, bug spray, deodorant, Monistat/OTC anti fungal meds, beds/cribs/playpens/pack-n-plays.
1st Church of God of Jackson: 1772 KY HWY 30 W Jackson
Breathitt Co Hunger Alliance
Panbowl Community Center : 1537 HWY 1812 N Jackson
Jackson City School: 940 Highland AVE Jackson
Vancleve Fire Dept 5439 KY 15 Jackson
Volunteers report to Jamie Mullins Smith at 606.233.3502. Coordination Center at 3834 HWY 15 S, Jackson
