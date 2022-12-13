Cody Jewell, Former TEALS student at LCMHS is now returning as the CS/Java class teacher post graduating from Morehead State University. Since the 2012-13 school year, more than 130 students at Lee County High School have received CS Education.
This level of support has been monumental for a small, rural community with limited resources and access to CS education and tech professionals. Now to have a former TEALS student return as the CS teacher shows investment, value, and the impact of CS education.
The students have been invited to present to the Lee County Board of Education with Microsoft Corporation in attendance via Zoom on Dec 13 (at the regular Board meeting) at 6 pm. Their presentation is part of a 10 -year celebration recognizing the success of offering an AP Computer Science A course in the High School for the last 10 years.
The Board and school staff support the continuation of the program because students who have taken the course have created better, higher paying job opportunities after.
Presenting to the Board and Microsoft will give students the opportunity to share what they are learning. Not only will students gain valuable skills through the course but presenting to stakeholders is a great skill to learn for future business relations.
Info via Audrey Sniezek Microsoft employee/ school volunteer
