     Cody Jewell, Former TEALS student at LCMHS is now returning as the CS/Java class teacher post graduating from Morehead State University.  Since the 2012-13 school year, more than 130 students at Lee County High School have received CS Education. 

    This level of support has been monumental for a small, rural community with limited resources and access to CS education and tech professionals. Now to have a former TEALS student return as the CS teacher shows investment, value, and the impact of CS education.

Recommended for you