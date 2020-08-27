The Covid-19 pandemic has not stopped some middle school and high school participants in the Educational Talent Search (ETS) Program. During the month of July and August, 48 ETS Scholars completed First Aid, CPR & AED training and certification through the National CPR Foundation.
Those from Lee County include (left to right) Autumn Slone, Destiny Thompson, Joey Brownfield and Zachary Ackerman.
Educational Talent Search (ETS) is a federal TRiO program funded by the U.S. Department of Education and is based at Bluegrass Community & Technical College s Leestown Campus in Lexington, Kentucky. Our mission is to assist eligible youth (7th - 12th grade) and adults in preparing for and gaining admittance to postsecondary educational programs.
Our goals center on helping participants with the following
•Excel in school.
•Develop an awareness of potential careers and college majors.
•Experience positive cultural activities.
•Understand and pursue a postsecondary education.
•Understand and become financially literate.
WE HELP STUDENTS ACHIEVE THESE GOALS THROUGH:
•Monthly in-school workshops on college and career readiness
•Bi-monthly Family Nights featuring guest presenters and other informative activities for Talent Search participants and their family members
•ACT test preparation workshops for high school Talent Search participants
•Visits to regional colleges and universities on Saturdays throughout the school year
•Annual Spring Break college and cultural tour for high school Talent Search participants
•Annual Middle School camp during Summer Break for middle school Talent Search participants
Interested in learning more? Want to join? Please give us a call at (859) 246-6574 or toll free at (800) 625-6678.
You may also check out our blog and student testimonials to get a better idea of what it means to be a member of the Talent Search community.
