Maggie Durbin, a sophomore at Lee County Middle High School, was selected to join high school students from across Southern and Eastern Kentucky this summer for the 24nd annual Rogers Scholars youth leadership program. She is the daughter of Phillip and Jana Durbin, of Beattyville.
Rogers Scholars, The Center’s flagship youth program, was established through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) that “no young person should have to leave home to find his or her future.”
The intensive one-week summer program provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities for high school students in 45 Kentucky counties to build their skills as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.
“Rogers Scholars is an amazing program designed to give our youth a leg up in expanding their leadership skills while exposing them to new and creative ideas for our region of Southern and Eastern Kentucky,” said Lonnie Lawson, President and CEO of The Center for Rural Development.
Due to COVID, The Center held its programming virtually last year instead of in-person. The Center is prepared to host in-person programs this summer while taking every precaution possible.
“Above all else, the health and safety of our students is our number one priority,” Lawson continued. “Our programs typically have small groups of around 30 students at each camp. This makes it easier for us to implement our programs in a safe and healthy manner.”
Each graduate of the Rogers Scholars program earns potential access to exclusive scholarship opportunities from some of the state’s top-ranked colleges and universities. To be eligible, students have to complete a community service project in their hometown.
The 2021 Rogers Scholars program will take place on June 6-11 on the campus of Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, KY and July 18-23 on the campus of Morehead State University in Morehead, KY. There is no tuition charge to attend the program and lodging and meals are provided at no cost to participants.
Three Lee County Middle High School students were selected to participate in the 16th annual Rogers Explorers program – Anna Claire Bishop, Preslee Cundiff, and Emily Lutes.
Anna Claire is the daughter of Dr. Julia and Bryan Bishop. Preslee is the daughter of Eddie and Tasha Cundiff. Emily is the daughter of Jennifer Lutes and Christopher Lutes. They all reside in Beattyville.
Rogers Explorers is open to eighth-grade students in Southern and Eastern Kentucky who have a strong interest in developing their skills in leadership, team building, community service, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields of study.
