By: Jessica L Butler
GM-Editor
The 2021 State Legislature started their Session on Tuesday, January 5, 2020, and decided to work through the weekend and into this week on the new Session while they are trying to clip Governor Beshear’s emergency powers by placing some controls on that authority. They want to fast track some Bills too.
Each chamber has 5 priority Bills. Two major ones that would limit the Governor would be House Bill 1, which would allow businesses to stay open during an emergency if they comply with the federal guidelines and the CDC.
Senate Bill 1 would limit the Governor’s executive orders under a state of emergency to 30 days unless Legislature extended them.
Both of those Bills will probably pass, but the Governor will probably veto both Bills. Then, the Legislature will probably override the veto, and there will be a court challenge from the Governor if all this happens as it looks like it probably will.
Some other Bills that are going on in Frankfort is a Bill concerning a special panel of judges to hear questions dealing with the State Constitution and government issues.
This will probably not pass because it is unconstitutional. There are some abortion bills before Legislature, as well.
One of these Abortion Bills would take the power out of the Health Cabinet of the Governor’s office and into the State Attorney General’s office.
Governor Beshear proposed a 12 billion dollars state budget in the State of the Commonwealth Address that had been postponed due to the riots in Washington last Wednesday, causing budget hearings to move back to Friday, as well. The address was given virtually. Beshear feels the budget he proposed will turn “the nightmare of Covid-19 into opportunity, “ he says. His budget would give teachers and state employees more money and no tax increase. Beshear called it the “Better Kentucky Budget.”
Legislators questioned the one-time money like giving teachers a one-time raise that Beshear mentioned. Beshear is, also, proposing 630 million dollars to provide pandemic relief. Once Legislators look at Beshear’s budget, it will change, but most said it is a much better budget than what they were projecting it would be last Summer.
This is due to revenue coming in. Robert Stivers, (R) Manchester-25 Senate President, feels these numbers have been artificially inflated by billions and billions of dollars borrowed money at the federal level and infused into Kentucky’s state economy. This worries Stivers.
David Osborne (R) Prospect-59, says that he feels that Kentucky is in a better spot than people that Kentucky would be financially due to the revenues taken in so far, but it doesn’t make Osborne any less nervous as to where Kentucky will end up. He sees a very lean budget going forward.
KY US Attorneys will be prosecuting those from KY that participated in the riots at the Capital a week ago. U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky says, “Violence has no place on Capitol Hill or in our Commonwealth,” and Robert M Duncan Jr of the Eastern Division says, “We are sworn to protect the Constitution and uphold the law.”
The attorneys support the right to a peaceful protest exercising the 1st Amendment, but does to support the riots. Robert Conley for the 17th District was sworn in and assumed office in Frankfort on January 4, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.