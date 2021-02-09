By: Jessica L Butler, GM-Editor
Covid-19 deaths in Kentucky set a new record, and frustrations are growing across Kentucky about the vaccinations, but Governor Beshear has a plan with regional vaccination centers across the state.
The Governor acknowledges that Kentucky is faced with some tough challenges. Two cases of the UK variant (Also called B.1.1.7) of Covid-19 have been found in Kentucky. It does spread more aggressively, but it is not deadly, as of yet. However, the more people that get it, the more likely deaths will occur, according to the Governor.
There were 69 deaths in Kentucky as of Thursday, January 28th, that is the 3rd highest day for Covid-19 deaths in Kentucky despite the numbers going down. Kentucky is back down close to the numbers of cases before Thanksgiving.
There are some concerns on how quickly the reginal vaccination centers will work to decrease the Covid-19 numbers in Kentucky. Some feel that Beshear has overpromised and is under delivering concerning the vaccine. If you have questions about Covid-19 and the vaccine, you can contact the Kentucky Covid-19 Vaccine Information Service at vaccine.ky.gov, or call 855-598-2246 Mon-Fri 8am to 7pm.
Moving to the impeachment hearings happening in Frankfort; one of the three people that brought the petition of impeachment before the impeachment committee wants to back out of the petition. The committee spent over two hours in Executive Session last week still keeping people in the dark, other than letting the public know that a letter was sent to Governor Beshear asking about his orders on religious organizations and interstate travel during the pandemic. Of course, the Governor’s office is pushing to dismiss the impeachment petition.
There are some hints already about the 2023 Kentucky Governor’s race. The rumor is that Kelly Craft is possibly going to run for Governor in 2023. Craft is a former UN Ambassador and was the first woman to hold the office. She held it between 2019 and 2021.
Mike Harmon, the State of Kentucky Auditor, has also mentioned running for Governor in 2023. They both would be running on the Republican ticket for Governor of Kentucky. Even though it is a non-election year, they are already starting to rub elbows to make it happen.
Two Kentucky U.S, Senators voted against an impeachment trial for former President Trump last week. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) led the charge with Senator McConnell in tow. Senator Paul feels the trial would be divisive for our nation. Senator McConnell (R-KY) partially blames Trump for the Capital riots at the beginning of the month. Yet, Senator McConnell voted against the Trump impeachment trial too.
Lastly, Dr. Floyd Poore who served that served as Kentucky State Transportation Secretary under Governor Wallace Wilkinson passed away last week. He ran for Kentucky Governor himself in 1991 and ran for Congress in 1992. His daughter is State Representative Kimberly Poore Moser (64th District) who has been a state representative since 2017. Poore was a family doctor before he ventured into politics.
