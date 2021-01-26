By: Jessica L Butler, GM-Editor
Despite the new Covid-19 vaccine, Covid cases keep climbing in Kentucky, and there was a memorial service last week for those more than 3,300 Kentuckians that have died of Covid-19 thus far. The deadliest day during the pandemic has been last Thursday, January 21, 2021 in Kentucky reporting 58 deaths.
Close to 268,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in Kentucky so far in the month of January. This does not include citizens ages 70 and older yet. It is still going to be up to two weeks before the partnership with the state of Kentucky and Kroger for mass vaccination sites can be established. Progress is going to be slow if the state does not start getting more vaccines from the federal government.
The Governor has requested the shipments be doubled. There has been no response from Washington yet. The Governor is on the cusp of begging at this point because the ability to progress hinges on the ability of these supplies. Kentucky’s demand for the vaccine outweighs the supply at this time. Beshear is concerned about availability of vaccines. Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said we could do 250,000 vaccines per week, but only receiving approximately 57,000 from the federal government. “The supply simply isn’t there. We can’t give vaccines we don’t have,” says Governor Beshear.
Another problem with the vaccine is that there is not centralized area or centralized registration system causing the vaccines to be delivered to some locations more than others. This is making it difficult for the 70 and older population to receive their vaccine when it is time.
Another impeachment petition has been signed which makes 3 this session. One for Governor Beshear, one for Representative Robert Goforth (R-District 89), and now Kentucky State Attorney General Daniel Cameron because of dissatisfaction from 3 grand jurors how a case was presented to them and Cameron did not give them options for different indictments in the case of Breanna Taylor.
Beshear vetoed several Bills that would clip his executive authority in an emergency situation last week in Frankfort. The Republicans have the numbers in Legislature to override those vetoes, but there is a hope for a compromise and this would help small businesses in Kentucky. The governor has not signed any Bills that has come to him. He vetoed them all, including the authority of the Attorney General to go against abortion clinics, which Legislature then passed.
The Kentucky Supreme Court declined to re-hear the issue of historical horse racing with the Kentucky Derby being only 4 months away. Because of this, it has been given back to Legislature to clarify the rules for venues that already exist and for proposed venues, as well.
Former Kentucky Transportation Secretary, Bill Nighbert, passed away last week. He served under Governor Ernie Fletcher starting in 2005. He had been a Mayor of Williamsburg, and a former President of the Kentucky
