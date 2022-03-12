By: Jessica L Butler Publisher-GM
There was a fierce and an emotion debate in Frankfort over abortion last week. State Representative Nancy Tate (R-District 27) says that even though abortion is legal in Kentucky, she wants it to be as safe as possible for women.
The Abortion Bill did pass the House and it would restrict medical abortion pills, etc. It is a fairly large Bill and makes quite a few changes in Kentucky law. It would make it hard for females under 18 years of age to get an abortion.
It, also, restricts access to the medical abortion pill that many feels, in the House, including State Representative Bill Wesley (R-District 91), to be too dangerous for women with reports of dangerous excessive bleeding being one.
The FDA recently approved those pills to be sent through the mail, but this Bill would ban that.
The US Supreme Court also ruled last week saying that Kentucky State Attorney General Daniel Cameron can defend a Kentucky abortion law that was struck down by an Appeals Court concerning abortions in the 2nd trimester.
Both the Senate and the House represented the Commonwealth last week by showing their support of those fighting for freedom in the Ukraine. They praised their self-determination and we stand united with Ukraine against President Putin in Russia. Soldiers are deploying from Fort Knox to Europe this week in support of Ukraine. Some bars and liquor stores, including Kroger, in the Commonwealth are even removing Russian Vodka from their shelves.
KTRS (KY Teacher Retirement System) had a major Russian “Sperbank” that is a Russian majority state-owned banking and finance company headquartered in Moscow. At first, it was said to be a social media hoax, then proved to be true. However, KRTS pulled their money from Russian banks/investments on February 23rd with minimal loss.
Legislature had a lot to deal with last week including unemployment reform that passed the House. It caused some of an urban divide. There was a brief coalition reform between Democrats and Eastern Kentucky Republicans. It was led by Representative John Blanton (R-District 92) in the House and Senator Phillip Wheeler (R – District 31) in the Senate. They felt this Bill would hurt a lot of their constituents. People have struggled to find work due to an economy ravaged by the Coal industry, and they feel this would hinder and not help them.
Tax Reform passed the House last Friday too. This large Bill (HB8) will cause a major change for the Commonwealth. Kentucky is an income tax reliant state, 40% of its revenue comes from income tax, currently it is at 5%. This Bill would cause the income tax to go down to 4% in 2023, working it down to eventually a 0% tax.
The state income tax is a major source of support for schools, higher education, etc. which would need to be supplied other ways without a state income tax. It may possibly create a massive hole in the state’s budget. That is why many are against it, but the Republicans feel that it will help with their projected tax reform for the Commonwealth, including putting money back into the citizen’s pocket and entice others to move to the Commonwealth.
A Bill that would allow 18 year olds to serve alcohol even though they are not old enough to purchase it, is passing.
