The General Assembly of 2022 started last week that included a special Saturday session concerning the redistricting maps for Legislature, Courts, and Congress.
The General Assembly discussed the following last week:
HB1 EXECUTIVE BRANCH APPROPRIATION- AN ACT relating to appropriations measures providing funding and establishing conditions for the operations, maintenance, support, and functioning of the government of the Commonwealth of Kentucky and its various officers, cabinets, departments, boards, commissions, institutions, subdivisions, agencies, and other state-supported activities.
HB143 ECONOMIC FISCAL MATTERS - AN ACT relating to economic fiscal matters.
Create new sections of KRS Chapter 7A to establish the Tax Expenditure and Economic Development Incentive Review Board and specify the board’s membership, authority, powers and duties; establish requirements for board meetings; establish requirements for when the General Assembly enacts new tax expenditures or economic development incentives; require agencies to assign taxpayers a unique number for purposes of reporting tax expenditures and economic development incentives; amend KRS 11.068 to require the annual production of a detailed estimate of the revenue loss resulting from each tax expenditure and economic development incentive from the general fund and road fund; amend KRS 131.020 to require the Department of Revenue to collect, report, and provide data to the Tax Expenditure and Economic Development Incentive Review Board; amend KRS 131.190 to allow the Department of Revenue to provide confidential data to the Tax Expenditure and Economic Development Incentive Review Board.
HB205 LEAVE FROM EMPLOYMENT - AN ACT relating to leave from employment.
Amend KRS 337.415, relating to court-ordered appearances by employees, to prohibit employers from discharging or retaliating against an employee who is a crime victim when the employee takes leave to attend proceedings associated with a crime; require an employee to give an employer reasonable notice to take leave when practicable; provide guidelines for use of paid leave; require the employer to maintain confidentiality of records and communication with employee crime victim; create a private right of action for improper discharge, discrimination, retaliation, and failing to maintain confidentiality; define terms; amend KRS 337.990 to establish penalties in the case of violation by employer.
HB218 EXPUNGEMENT - AN ACT relating to expungement.
Amend KRS 431.073 to reduce fees and waiting period for felony expungement; amend KRS 431.076 to reduce the waiting period for expungement of record of acquitted or dismissed charge; amend KRS 431.078 to reduce fees and waiting period for misdemeanor, violation, and infraction expungement; repeal KRS 431.0795.
HB222 EXERCISE OF A PERSON’S CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS - AN ACT relating to legal actions concerning the exercise of a person’s constitutional rights.
Create new sections of KRS Chapter 454 to provide definitions and establish procedures for dismissing legal actions filed in response to a party’s exercise of free speech, right to petition, or right to association; allow for an immediate appeal as a matter of right; allow for costs to be awarded to the moving party if dismissal is granted; allow for costs to be awarded to responding party if the motion was found to be frivolous or filed with the intent to delay; provide that this Act may be cited as the Uniform Public Expression Protection Act.
HB230 ACTIONS OF THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY - AN ACT relating to actions of the General Assembly and declaring an emergency.
Create a new section of KRS Chapter 6 to authorize intervention by the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives in actions challenging any legislative act, executive or state agency order, or administrative regulation; reaffirm legislative or other privilege and immunity for the members or staff of the General Assembly or Legislative Research Commission.
HB231 COMPLIANCE WITH STATE AND FEDERAL LAW - AN ACT relating to compliance with state and federal law.
Amend KRS 65.133 to require local law enforcement agencies and Kentucky State Police to enforce all laws; create a new section of KRS Chapter 65 to define terms, including “sanctuary” and “sanctuary policy”; prohibit local governments from adopting sanctuary policies; establish hearing procedures for determination of sanctuary status; provide for the withholding of state funding from sanctuaries; create new sections of KRS Chapter 164 to prohibit postsecondary educational institutions from enrolling, employing, or contracting with illegal aliens; require postsecondary educational institutions to keep records of immigration status; provide for the withholding of state funding from postsecondary educational institutions that enroll, employ, or contract with illegal aliens; limit who may be considered a Kentucky resident for in-state tuition purposes; EFFECTIVE in part January 1, 2023.
SB42 LOCAL GOVERNMENT PROCUREMENT - AN ACT relating to local government procurement.
Amend KRS 45A.380 to specify additional food items that are exempted from competitive negotiation requirements in certain circumstances; amend KRS 424.260 to specify additional food items that are exempted from the newspaper notice requirement for competitive bidding for local government procurement.
SB51 DECEPTIVE LAWSUIT ADVERTISING - AN ACT relating to deceptive lawsuit advertising and solicitation practices.
Creates new sections of KRS Chapter 367 to regulate advertising for legal services.
SB63 PERSONAL INFORMATION OF PUBLIC OFFICERS - AN ACT relating to personal information and declaring an emergency.
Amend KRS 61.870 to define terms; amend KRS 61.878 to exempt records that would reveal the address or location of a public officer under certain conditions; create a new section KRS 61.870 to 61.884 to allow public officers to request that their personally identifiable information be designated as confidential and not publicly posted; create a new section of KRS Chapter 411 to create a cause of action for public officers whose personally identifiable information has been disseminated; cite as the Fred Capps Act; EMERGENCY.
Also, for the first time in Kentucky history, the House has released its state budget prior to the Governor’s budget address. So, this should be an interesting session to begin 2022.
