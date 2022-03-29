With a feeling of Spring in the air in Frankfort last week on the Eve of the new Spring Season, lawmakers were busy trying to get all completed before the regular Session ends on April 14th.
Medical marijuana continues to be a persistent issue in Frankfort with the House passing a narrow Bill with many restrictions. State Rep Jason Nemes (R-District 33) feels that the best part about this Bill is “that 85 years old woman and 43 years old father can get product that is made in Kentucky by Kentuckians and tested in Kentucky with it being safe.” State Rep Chris Fugate (R-District 84) feels that you can justify it all you want, but he said he did not come to Frankfort to for liquor, gambling, or marijuana. It has a lot of support with the public when you look at the polls, but there is just a great debate from both sides concerning the issue.
On an international front, Kentucky is wanting to do their part with the turmoil in Ukraine with a proposal by Senator Chris McDaniel (R0-District 23) to appropriate 50 million dollars to resettle Ukrainian refugees in Kentucky. Kentucky has a history of welcoming refugees to the Commonwealth. Senator McDaniel, also, feels these refugees will help the workforce in Kentucky too by boosting the labor pool. However, this would be for ANY family fleeing international armed conflict in the world, not just the Ukrainians, which was his focus.
One of the big topics of the week as Session begins to wind down is the state budget. The House budget and the Senate budget looks completely different. The Senate version of the budget spends about 1.3 billion more than the House budget. With that less spending, there is more room in the budget for the 1 billion dollars in tax rebates that the Senate passed and the 1.3 billion dollars in tax cuts that the House passed. The House budget seems to be more accurate based on the spending. The Senate budget differs in ways like not funding full day Pre-Kindergarten. That will need to be something to look out for when the budget is projected to go out this week. They have till March 30th before the veto phase begins. However, the Governor proposed his budget last week and supports Pre-K funding.
House Bill 7 that took to the Floor last week, would restrict food benefits and Medicaid that is provided. Sate Rep Josie Raymond (D-District 31) feels this takes more away from low income families, and has little effect on those who abuse the system. State Rep David Meade (R-District 80) rebutted and said the ONLY way a low-income family can lose their benefits is if they violate the law or are an able-bodied adult with no dependents that does not participate in the program. Some feel that the changes are just too harsh.
Last week, Governor Beshear vetoed a resolution to end the Kentucky Covid Pandemic State of Emergency early. He said because 50 million dollars’ worth of SNAP benefits are on the line. This was named Joint Resolution 150 that the Governor vetoed concerning this matter. Governor Beshear said “no” because it would take food off the tables of ½ million Kentuckians that desperately need it right now. The Legislature has been overriding this veto, and Senate President Robert Stivers says that Kentucky CAN get it’s 50 million dollars’ worth of SNAP benefits without the State of Emergency being in place. Most restrictions were removed in September of 2021, so this Joint Resolution would only affect SNAP benefits. It most likely be overridden.
The Governor, also, vetoed the Unemployment Bill. As of now, you can receive unemployment up to 26 weeks if you are eligible. This Bill could possible lower it to 12 weeks eligibility. If it went into effect this week, it would be 14 weeks. It, also, increases job search requirements. Most rural Republicans, especially in coal country, are very much against this Bill. They feel this would greatly affect Eastern Kentucky in a bad way. This has been an emotional debate.
