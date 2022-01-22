January 19, 2022
By: Jessica L Butler, Publisher-GM
It was an eventful week last week in Frankfort. It seems that Republican House and Senate want to pass a 2 year spending Bill, but Governor Beshear is not going down without being heard. He tried to influence the state budget by asking for more spending, especially historic spending in education. He addressed a mostly quiet chamber with his budget being titled “Our Future is Now”. Senate President Robert Stivers disagreed with the Governor saying that there should be tax cuts not knowing how to pay for those things that the Governor mentioned. Stivers feels by giving people a tax cut that is giving them a pay raise. Republicans are very focused on tax reform.
Covid is still a concern for Kentucky, especially the focus on the nursing shortage. Those in Frankfort are looking to increase help for those wanting to be a nurse by increasing scholarships from $1500 per semester to $3000 per semester and include loan forgiveness. Governor Beshear has included 37 million dollars for nursing in his budget. They are, also, considering bonuses for those already working nurses.
Governor Beshear signed the first Bill of the Session last week concerning tornado relief for Western Kentucky. Both Republicans and Democrats agreed with this Bill. It will bring about 200 million dollars for that area. Higher Car taxes is also causing some issues in Frankfort. Car taxes are going to go up due to the value of cars going up (Fair Car Value). Four Bills are pending in Legislature to freeze these tax prices.
Here are some other Bills that are being watched, especially by our state Kentucky Press Association Board: HB1 EXECUTIVE BRANCH APPROPRIATIONS
AN ACT relating to appropriations measures providing funding and establishing conditions for the operations, maintenance, support, and functioning of the government of the Commonwealth of Kentucky and its various officers, cabinets, departments, boards, commissions, institutions, subdivisions, agencies, and other state-supported activities.
HB106 TERMINATION OF AUTOMATIC RENEWAL OFFERS AND CONTINUOUS SERVICE OFFERS (WESTROM, SUSAN; Wheatley, Buddy) AN ACT relating to the termination of automatic renewal offers and continuous service offers.
Create new sections of KRS Chapter 365 to define “affirmative consent,” “automatic renewal,” “automatic renewal offer terms,” “clear and conspicuous,” “continuous service,” “continuous service offer terms,” “gift membership,” “gift subscription,” “material change,” “membership,” “purchasing agreement,” and “subscription”; require businesses to present automatic renewal or continuous service offer terms clearly and conspicuously to consumers before purchase; require businesses to obtain the consumer’s consent before charging the consumer; require businesses to provide consumers with an easy-to-use mechanism for cancellation; require businesses to provide users who purchase in one medium the opportunity to terminate in the same medium, including online termination; require businesses to provide a notice regarding term changes prior to implementation; require businesses to abide by requirements before completion of the order, except that the acknowledgment may be fulfilled after order completion and notice of change must be fulfilled prior to implementation; require businesses to provide notification of the expiration of a subscription; prohibit businesses from continuing to charge consumers after the completion of singular orders, orders for a definite period of time, or the expiration of subscriptions or memberships without creating an automatic renewal or continuous service; provide that goods, wares, merchandise, or products sent to the consumer shall be considered an unconditional gift if consent is not obtained by the business; amend KRS 365.990 to create penalty.
HB143 ECONOMIC FISCAL MATTERS (FLEMING, KEN; Tipton, James) AN ACT relating to economic fiscal matters. Create new sections of KRS Chapter 7A to establish the Tax Expenditure and Economic Development Incentive Review Board and specify the board’s membership, authority, powers and duties; establish requirements for board meetings; establish requirements for when the General Assembly enacts new tax expenditures or economic development incentives; require agencies to assign taxpayers a unique number for purposes of reporting tax expenditures and economic development incentives; amend KRS 11.068 to require the annual production of a detailed estimate of the revenue loss resulting from each tax expenditure and economic development incentive from the general fund and road fund; amend KRS 131.020 to require the Department of Revenue to collect, report, and provide data to the Tax Expenditure and Economic Development Incentive Review Board; amend KRS 131.190 to allow the Department of Revenue to provide confidential data to the Tax Expenditure and Economic Development Incentive Review Board.
LEAVE FROM EMPLOYMENT (ROBERTS, RACHEL; Flood, Kelly) AN ACT relating to leave from employment. Amend KRS 337.415, relating to court-ordered appearances by employees, to prohibit employers from discharging or retaliating against an employee who is a crime victim when the employee takes leave to attend proceedings associated with a crime; require an employee to give an employer reasonable notice to take leave when practicable; provide guidelines for use of paid leave; require the employer to maintain confidentiality of records and communication with employee crime victim; create a private right of action for improper discharge, discrimination, retaliation, and failing to maintain confidentiality; define terms; amend KRS 337.990 to establish penalties in the case of violation by employer.
HB218 EXPUNGEMENT (HUFF, THOMAS; Nemes, Jason; Fleming, Ken; Miller, Charles; Miller, Jerry T.) AN ACT relating to expungement. Amend KRS 431.073 to reduce fees and waiting period for felony expungement; amend KRS 431.076 to reduce the waiting period for expungement of record of acquitted or dismissed charge; amend KRS 431.078 to reduce fees and waiting period for misdemeanor, violation, and infraction expungement; repeal KRS 431.0795.
HB222 EXERCISE OF A PERSON’S CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS (KULKARNI, NIMA; Nemes, Jason) AN ACT relating to legal actions concerning the exercise of a person’s constitutional rights. Create new sections of KRS Chapter 454 to provide definitions and establish procedures for dismissing legal actions filed in response to a party’s exercise of free speech, right to petition, or right to association; allow for an immediate appeal as a matter of right; allow for costs to be awarded to the moving party if dismissal is granted; allow for costs to be awarded to responding party if the motion was found to be frivolous or filed with the intent to delay; provide that this Act may be cited as the Uniform Public Expression Protection Act.
HB230 ACTIONS OF THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY (MEADE, DAVID) AN ACT relating to actions of the General Assembly and declaring an emergency. Create a new section of KRS Chapter 6 to authorize intervention by the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives in actions challenging any legislative act, executive or state agency order, or administrative regulation; reaffirm legislative or other privilege and immunity for the members or staff of the General Assembly or Legislative Research Commission.
HB231 COMPLIANCE WITH STATE AND FEDERAL LAW (BECHLER, LYNN; Reed, Brandon) AN ACT relating to compliance with state and federal law. Amend KRS 65.133 to require local law enforcement agencies and Kentucky State Police to enforce all laws; create a new section of KRS Chapter 65 to define terms, including “sanctuary” and “sanctuary policy”; prohibit local governments from adopting sanctuary policies; establish hearing procedures for determination of sanctuary status; provide for the withholding of state funding from sanctuaries; create new sections of KRS Chapter 164 to prohibit postsecondary educational institutions from enrolling, employing, or contracting with illegal aliens; require postsecondary educational institutions to keep records of immigration status; provide for the withholding of state funding from postsecondary educational institutions that enroll, employ, or contract with illegal aliens; limit who may be considered a Kentucky resident for in-state tuition purposes; EFFECTIVE in part January 1, 2023.
HB291 MANDATED REPORTS (HART, MARK; Reed, Brandon; Pratt, Phillip)
AN ACT relating to mandated reports. Amend and repeal various sections of KRS to modify requirements for various state agencies to report to the Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations and Revenue.
SB42 LOCAL GOVERNMENT PROCUREMENT (MEREDITH, STEPHEN) AN ACT relating to local government procurement. Amend KRS 45A.380 to specify additional food items that are exempted from competitive negotation requirements in certain circumstances; amend KRS 424.260 to specify additional food items that are exempted from the newspaper notice requirement for competitive bidding for local government procurement.
SB51 DECEPTIVE LAWSUIT ADVERTISING (ALVARADO, RALPH) AN ACT relating to deceptive lawsuit advertising and solicitation practices. Creates new sections of KRS Chapter 367 to regulate advertising for legal services.
SB63 PERSONAL INFORMATION OF PUBLIC OFFICERS (CARROLL, DANNY) AN ACT relating to personal information and declaring an emergency. Amend KRS 61.870 to define terms; amend KRS 61.878 to exempt records that would reveal the address or location of a public officer under certain conditions; create a new section KRS 61.870 to 61.884 to allow public officers to request that their personally identifiable information be designated as confidential and not publicly posted; create a new section of KRS Chapter 411 to create a cause of action for public officers whose personally identifiable information has been disseminated; cite as the Fred Capps Act; EMERGENCY.
SB82 CONSUMER PROTECTION (WHEELER, PHILLIP; Mills, Robby; Southworth, Adrienne; Wilson, Mike) AN ACT relating to consumer protection. Create a new section of KRS Chapter 117 to define “candidate,” “deplatform,” “social media platform,” and “user” and limit the power of social media platforms to remove candidates during elections; create fine for wrongful deplatforming; create a new section of KRS Chapter 367 to define terms; require that social media platforms share their requirements for deplatforming and provide an opt-out option for shadow banning and algorithm use; require antitrust measures to be taken if shadow banning practices are not in line with requirements; create a new section of KRS Chapter 367 providing limitations on any entity on the antitrust violator vendor list, providing how entities are placed on the antitrust violator vendor list, and providing how hearings and enforcement are to be executed for entities and affiliated parties; amend KRS 367.150 to place maintenance and duties relating to antitrust violator vendor list under the Department of Law.
