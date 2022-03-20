Frankfort Focus

By: Jessica L Butler Publisher-GM
The week began last week in Frankfort with Governor Beshear asking Washington to suspend the federal fuel tax temporarily for some financial relief to Kentuckians. The federal government charges an 8% fuel tax.
Governor Beshear was joined by several other Governors for the request to Washington. There is, also, a state gas tax. However, it is used for road funding and Frankfort feels that eliminating that would cause more harm than good for the Commonwealth. The state fuel tax provides approximately 2 billion per year for road repairs.
Abortion has been a hot topic this Session, which is odd, when there are very few abortion clinics in the Commonwealth. There was an intense debate in the Senate about abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. Senate President Robert Stivers (R – District 25) disagreed with abortions after the 15th week.
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is still having an effect on the Commonwealth too with the Yum Brands based in Kentucky is pulling their businesses out of Russia in support of Ukraine, so has McDonald’s and Starbucks.
Some Kentucky Retirement Funds are still invested in Russian entities. The two big public pension funds in Kentucky, the Teachers Retirement System of Kentucky and the Kentucky Pensions authority, combined they have approximately 62 million dollars invested in Russia as of two months ago. These are through various international fund portfolios, so it is not money that has been invested directly into Russia. These investments include the countries of Japan, Korea, and Germany, so they are not easily able to remove their money. It would be too great of a loss to do so. Besides, the Russian Stock Market is closed right now, so it would be even more impossible to remove funds. These pension systems are worth billions of dollars, so the loss of 62 million is basically a drop in the bucket when it comes to investing money of that large of sum.
Due to federal Covid money, the Commonwealth has a surplus of approximately 2 billion dollars, so the state budget is being closed watched and concerned this session with the Senate giving its version of the state budget in order to utilize that surplus. The Senate’s priority is a pay raise for state employees, and 250 million dollars for state park improvements. They are hoping for partnerships with local government and private sectors to make them gems again like they were in the 1960’s that were the envoy of the country. This would most definitely include state resorts to help make this happen.
Then, on to the continued talk of tax reform that both the Senate and the House want, the 1% decrease of the much talked about state income tax is about a loss of approximately 900 million dollars. This will have a great impact to state revenue, but there is over a billion dollars or more unspent in both the Senate and House budget, so that would give the Commonwealth some wiggle room. The problem is, no matter what they decide, they can’t give everyone everything they want concerning tax reform.
The Senate budget, also, includes giving money to schools, which will decide what they will give as raises for teachers, if any. The Legislature does not want to go along with that.
Medical marijuana is still the talk of both the House and the Senate. Kentucky has no provision for medical marijuana use. State Rep Jason Nemes (R – District 33) has filed a Bill that addresses some of these concerns. The House passed this in 2020, so it is not a question of it passing in the House, it is a question of it passing in the Senate, because Senate President Robert Stivers (R – District 25) is not a fan. The House should vote on this next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.