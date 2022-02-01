By: Jessica L
Butler, Publisher-GM
February 2, 2022: Covid is still the topic of conservation at the Capital. The Governor’s 12 yr old son had Covid last week. None of the rest of the Governor’s family have it and his son is recovering fine. Also, talk of the difficulties that the school districts are having due to Covid too, never forgetting that hospitals and medical facilities are being hit the hardest. Kentucky Public Health Director Steven Stack is hoping the Covid numbers will start to decrease by the end of the month.
The Secretary of State Michael Adams office predicts that by November of 2022 the majority of Kentuckians will be registered Republicans, outnumbering the Democrats. Even the more traditional Democratic counties in Eastern Kentucky are becoming more Republican. This is important to know with elections coming up.
The filing deadline for the upcoming 2022 Primary was January 25th, but this election will not include State Representative Joni Jenkins (D) District 44 will not be seeking re-election. This came as a small surprise, but not shocking to many in Frankfort since she had been a State Representative since 1994. Her reasoning was because of the redistricting map that the Republican Party supported.
There is a constitutional amendment moving in the Legislature that would allow itself to be called into a special session. At this time, only the Governor can do that. The amendment for this would go before Kentucky voters to let them decide to grant that power to the Legislature. This amendment, if passed, would allow Legislature to meet any time of the year, not just during Session. The governor is in charge when there is no Legislative Session. If the amendment passed, it would be a tremendous change in state government.
The Porch Pirate Bill is moving through the Legislature. This Bill would make it a felony to steal packages off someone’s porch giving it the same protection as the U.S. mail.
There is a, also, a child abuse Bill that got through the committee last Friday with glowing endorsements. This Bill would provide more protection and oversight for children, especially those children in foster care.
Surprisingly, there are no Democratic candidates running in 47 House seats. Eleven of the eighteen open Senate seats are uncontested. Some are asking if this is a recruiting failure by the House Democrats. Billy Estep of the Lexington Herald Leader concerning this lack of Democratic candidates said,” You can’t win if you don’t play. The same is in politics.”
Is the subject of redistricting finally being put to bed or is it still up and at’em? There is a challenge of redistricting in the Franklin Circuit Court right now where the parties are asking for an injunction to block the redistricting maps from going into effect. Democrats feel redistricting will not offer “free and fair elections” In the Commonwealth. If everything does get thrown out, the Commonwealth just goes back to the original maps for the upcoming elections. This would be a constitutional ruling so the court has a lot to consider. It is going to be up to the state courts to determine the interpretation of the redistricting map, especially the Kentucky State Supreme Court.
