Time is ticking on the 2022 Session in Frankfort as things start to wind down, but the state budget is still up in the air. However, there was sadness in the air as it was announced that a Kentucky Marine was killed in Norway last week concerning the Russian and Ukrainian conflict.
The state budget is a hot topic at the moment, because constitutionally they must have the state budget completed this Session despite the division with tax relief measures being tied up in the budget. The House budget was a little larger than the Senate’s. The final budget could come out next week before the end of Session that is next week. Both contain tax cuts. According to both budgets, it would be close to 2 billion dollars given back to Kentucky taxpayers with every tax break that they want in their budgets.
Governor Beshear aggressively complained last week after lawmakers overrode some of his vetoes, including an unemployment Bill and a resolution to end the Covid State of Emergency. Now that the General Assembly has voted to end the Covid State of Emergency, the citizens of Kentucky will get, at least, one less month of emergency SNAP benefits. 500,000 Kentuckians, mainly children and Seniors, will have $100 less per month to buy food. The Governor feels that is wrong at a time when food costs more. He simply thinks that is wrong.
Charter Schools, not common in the rural Commonwealth, but in some parts of the state, because it is a privately run school funded by state funds, was a hot topic last week with Lee County’s new State Representative Timmy Truett, a public-school educator in Jackson County, weighing in on the issue. Even though State Representative Chad McCoy, the House Majority Whip felt that it is a parent’s choice within the school systems, Representative Truett rebutted by saying he felt that charter schools offer unfair advantages to certain individuals. He feels charter schools will take funding from the local public schools. This Bill has been very divisive. The Charter School Funding Bill was set to be heard this past Monday. The Governor has promised to veto a charter school Bill of any kind.
There is much talk of charter schools this Session, there is also much talk about Senate Bill 1 a high priority Bill from the Senate talks about giving more power to superintendents like setting the curriculum, and the power to hire principals. Right now, those powers lie with the local school councils that are made up of teachers, parents, and other educators. They, also, oversee the school budget. This would take the authority away from these councils and given to the superintendents.
The Medical Marijuana Bill is not really moving now that it is back in the Senate. Attorney General Daniel Cameron has some reservations about any marijuana Bill with the drug issues in the Commonwealth. The Porch Pirate Bill, which was big at the beginning of January, will also become law as the Session winds down and ends next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.