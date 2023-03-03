As the 2023 Session is starting to wind down in Frankfort, here are some updates on Bills that are going to the floor in both the Senate and the House as the Governor’s race starts to ramp up:
HB37 - PASS-THROUGH ENTITY TAX (FLEMING, KEN) AN ACT relating to pass-through entity tax. Create a new section of KRS Chapter 141 to allow a pass-through entity to pay the income tax due at the entity level based on tax rate established in KRS 141.020; amend KRS 141.019 to allow the applicable partners, members, or shareholders to exclude the income from the pass-through entity to avoid double taxation. RECENT STATUS: 2/23/2023 - (H) Referred to Committee House Appropriations & Revenue (H), 1/3/2023 – Introduced
HB44 - SALES AND USE TAX (FLEMING, KEN) AN ACT relating to sales and use tax on marketing services. Amend KRS 139.200 to exempt marketing services from the taxable list of services; amend KRS 139.010, 139.202, 139.260, 139.310, 139.340, and 139.470 to conform; EFFECTIVE July 1, 2023. RECENT STATUS: 2/23/2023 - (H) Referred to Committee House Appropriations & Revenue (H), 1/3/2023 – Introduced
HB239 - HOSPITAL REPORTING OF DRUG OVERDOSE INFO (FRAZIER GORDON, DEANNA) AN ACT relating to hospital reporting of drug overdose information. Create a new section of KRS Chapter 216B to require a health care provider to order a quantitative and qualitative toxicology test to determine if a cause of an overdose is from an illicit drug if the person exhibits symptoms of an overdose in the health care provider's professional opinion or the person is known to the health care provider to have had previous overdose treatment; require a report of test findings to law enforcement and the coroner if the person dies while in the hospital; limit the public record of the test finding; provide immunity from civil liability for the health care provider who administers the test. RECENT STATUS: 2/24/2023 - (H) Referred to Committee House Health Services (H), 2/9/2023 - Introduced
HB522 – PROCUREMENT (LAWRENCE, WILLIAM) AN ACT relating to procurement.
Amend KRS 424.260, relating to local government contracts, to increase amount at which advertisement of bids is required from $30,000 to $40,000. RECENT STATUS: 3/1/2023 - House Local Government (H), (Bill Scheduled for Hearing), 2/24/2023 - (H) Referred to Committee House Local Government (H), 2/22/2023 – Introduced
HB531 CITY MEETINGS (CHESTER-BURTON, BEVERLY) AN ACT relating to city meetings. Amend KRS 83A.130, 83.140, and 83A.150 to require a city's legislative body to create an agenda prior to every meeting that is distributed to members of the body at least 72 hours prior to the meeting and made available to the public at the time of the meeting. RECENT STATUS: 2/22/2023 - Introduced
HB534 REQUIRED PUBLICATIONS (DIETZ, STEPHANIE; Doan, Steven)
AN ACT relating to required publications. Amend KRS 424.120 to allow legally required notices in a publication area to be published on a digital newspapers website if that digital newspaper meets certain qualifications; amend KRS 424.145 to allow a local government to publish an advertisement directing the public to its notice website on a digital newspaper website. RECENT STATUS: 2/24/2023 - (H) Referred to Committee House Local Government (H), 2/22/2023 – Introduced
SB198 ISSUANCE OF OPERATOR'S LICENSES (NEMES, MICHAEL J.) AN ACT relating to issuance of operator's licenses and other identity documents. Amend KRS 186.531, 186.510, and 27A.052 to eliminate references to circuit clerk issuance of operator's licenses and personal identification cards; repeal KRS 189.490, regarding duties of the circuit clerk in regard to the issuance of identity documents. RECENT STATUS: 2/23/2023 - (S) Referred to Committee Senate Transportation (S), 2/21/2023 – Introduced
SB203 - CONFIDENTIALITY OF MENTAL HEALTH RECORDS (STIVERS, ROBERT) AN ACT relating to confidentiality of mental health records. Create a new section of KRS Chapter 403 to place additional safeguards on medical and mental health records to protect the confidential nature. RECENT STATUS: 2/23/2023 - (S) Referred to Committee Senate Judiciary (S), 2/21/2023 - Introduced
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.