   As the 2023 Session is starting to wind down in Frankfort, here are some updates on Bills that are going to the floor in both the Senate and the House as the Governor’s race starts to ramp up:

   HB37 - PASS-THROUGH ENTITY TAX (FLEMING, KEN) AN ACT relating to pass-through entity tax. Create a new section of KRS Chapter 141 to allow a pass-through entity to pay the income tax due at the entity level based on tax rate established in KRS 141.020; amend KRS 141.019 to allow the applicable partners, members, or shareholders to exclude the income from the pass-through entity to avoid double taxation. RECENT STATUS: 2/23/2023 - (H) Referred to Committee House Appropriations & Revenue (H), 1/3/2023 – Introduced

