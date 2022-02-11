By: Jessica L Butler Publisher-GM
Tax reform has been the headline in Frankfort this session. The KY Chamber of Commerce even got on board to push to eliminate the state income tax. They say a “no income state” simply grows faster. They used Tennessee as their example as population growth due to no income tax. The KY Senate for Economic Policy disagrees with the Chamber. They say no income tax would deplete funds from an already cash strapped Kentucky, and they also fear that there would be a sales tax increase if state income tax is eliminated or reduced.
There is a House Bill that will make it easier for utility companies to raise rates without jumping through so many hoops. Representative Jim Gooch (R-District 12) sponsored this Bill. He is the Chairman of the House Committee of Nature Resources in Kentucky. This would streamline utility companies’ systems for increasing rates, and not have to place the notice in the newspaper anymore, making the public unaware of the increase. This would cut the time in half for parties to intervene. It would, also, end a lot of the public service commission hearings. This is a utility company’s dream, but a utility customer’s nightmare!
The Kentucky Senate has passed a Bill aimed at preventing child abuse. Senator Julie Raque Adams (R – District 36). There is much support in Frankfort to support this Bill. Kentucky has some of the highest child abuse rates in the country. They are hoping with this Bill to create a more expansive Board to look at these child abuse issues. This Bill focuses greatly on child abuse prevention. It, also, expands options for foster children.
Porch Pirate Bill sailed through the Senate last week. If passed, you can be charged as a felon and get up to 5 years in prison for swiping packages from someone’s porch or at their front doors. The Bill would close the loophole of being considered mail, and can be charged under mail theft federal laws.
Some talk in Frankfort is about State lawmakers that gave Kentucky schools only 10 NTI days for this school year despite the Covid pandemic, but the weather and small staff seem to be the biggest enemy this season.
The school districts are given only 10 NTI (Non-traditional instruction) for the whole school year. This decision makes it tough for educators, because now they will be shortening breaks to make up the state mandated school hours. Most families are not happy about shortening breaks, whether it be Spring or Summer breaks. Kentucky educators keep asking lawmakers for more NTI days, but lawmakers are hesitant due to the push back they receive concerning remote learning.
There is, also, a Bill that would allow school boards to hear public comment. This Bill is pushed by Kentucky Education Committee Chair, Representative Regina Hoff (R-District 82). This Bill would require 15 minutes minimum of public comment at each school board meeting. Most Democrats are against this in Frankfort.
There is another Bill about education in Kentucky that would allow high school Seniors to use their KEES Scholarship money for full profit or trade schools. The KEES Scholarship is for money available for Kentucky high school Seniors. The more A’s they get, the more money they receive in their KEES Scholarship, and they must earn at least a 2.5 GPA.
Covid numbers are beginning to come down in Kentucky. It is down to 25%, but 8,000 cases and 37 deaths were reported last week. Be mindful, there is a new Omicron variant sweeping through Europe. This could possibly bring another wave to the U.S. and Kentucky.
