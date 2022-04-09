The state budget was put into the hands of the Governor last week that included a historic surplus. This has given lawmakers flexibility. Republicans say investments and pay raises for state employees. are significant in this new budget, but the Democrats say that it still falls short in moving the state forward.
As you know, the Governor cannot add to the state budget, he can only remove what Legislatures have placed in the budget. The Governor is predicted to take issue with the tax plan that is included in the state budget. The House Tax Cut Bill will more than likely get vetoed by the Governor, but this state budget has received general support from both Republicans and Democrats.
Looking at this budget, besides the pay raises and opportunities for new investments, there will be a significant amount of money for state park improvements. Kentucky had a lot of money to play with this year. Pandemic money and the federal infrastructure Bill helped greatly with this surplus of money. Republicans still left about a million dollars on the table and the Democrats do not like that, and the $500 stimulus check that the Republicans wanted to send to the tax paying residents of the Commonwealth will not be happening in this budget, but the decrease of state income tax will be happening at 4.5% instead of 5%. It will continue to decrease every year till it is at 0%, as of now.
Sadly, teachers are not including in the state pay raises, and some Republicans were not happy about that, including former Republican Speaker of the House, Jeff Hoover said, “This is the biggest smackdown slap to public education in state history.” Republicans said they raised public education SEEK (Support Educational Excellence in Kentucky) funding, but Democrats said it is much lower than it was decades ago because of inflation. Legislators argued that they do not hire teachers. It is done at a local level, and should be determined by the local board.
Anti-abortion advocates have accomplished much this Session with the abortion. Legislatures voted on an abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and medical abortions will have tougher restrictions. Despite the FDA approving medication abortion pills through the mail, Legislatures voted to forbid that in Kentucky. Half of the abortions throughout the U.S. are done through medication, presently. These laws align with other state laws in the South right now. At this rate, Kentucky will eventually be an abortion free state.
Kentucky Public Assistance will not have the aggressive changes that some lawmakers had pushed for. Some changes that did take place was updating information more quickly and some welfare changes. The work requirement will pretty much remain the same with the health cabinet overseeing it. Many are saying this will make the public assistance program run more smoothly, but others are saying it may kick some in need of the assistance out of the program.
