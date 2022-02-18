Frankfort Focus

By: Jessica L Butler, Publisher-GM
Coach John Calipari took time out of his busy schedule during this dynamic basketball season to go to Frankfort to talk about Name, Image, and Likeness Bill that has been proposed. This would continue to help players make deals, but still have rewarding careers on the Court. He feels that Kentucky can set the standard, because Kentucky is the gold standard. Players have been making deals right now under an executive order signed by Governor Beshear. This Bill would make it a lay and set up framework for players, just long as they promote any illegal gambling or adult entertainment. Their deals have to be submitted to their schools to make sure it abides by their school’s policies. This could be a model Bill for other states. This a state by state issue with no federal regulations.
Kentucky’s tax receipts are 1.2 billion dollars in January. This is the 5th consecutive month that they have topped a billion dollars. It is a jump of 12% from January of 2020. Some people think these numbers are artificially inflated by all the stimulus money. But be mindful, Kentucky only has a 3.9% unemployment rate right now, even though it is not as evident in small rural areas. Louisville, which is the driving force for most everything in Kentucky, only has a 3% unemployment rate and has filled 99.5% of the jobs lost pre-pandemic.
The Unemployment Bill passed the House last week sets some limits on how long some Kentuckians can be eligible for benefits. There was some debate and bipartisan opposition. This came from a lot of Republican lawmakers in rural areas. It ties the unemployment benefits to the unemployment rate of the entire state. Rural Kentucky has a much higher unemployment rate making their benefits slashed if the Bill passed, which it did ultimately pass.
The powerful Kentucky Chamber of Commerce pushed hard on this Bill, saying businesses have had a hard time in hiring, blaming the availability of those benefits. Jason Bailey with the Kentucky Center of Economic Policy says he found that nine of the ten states with the highest workforce participation rate actually have a full 26-week unemployment cycle instead of the proposed 24 weeks in Kentucky. It was a close vote in the House If it does get a vote in the Senate, this very complicated Bill may go on to the Governor’s desk for a veto.
State Auditor Mike Harmon has even been talking about unemployment. He says the unemployment fraud issues have improved in 2021. Mike Harmon is set to run for Governor in the 2022 election.
The car tax is still being talked about in Frankfort. Refunds are likely under many various Bills, possible even freezing the vehicle taxes prior to the vehicle evaluations skyrocketed during the pandemic.
Kentucky Education Commission Jason Glass offered an opinion piece last week sounding the alarm about the teacher shortage. He says that Kentucky is losing more than 6,000 teachers a year and that is not sustainable. Educators have been crying about a teacher shortage for years. Many Kentucky teachers say that the 2021-2022 school year has been the worst for them to date. Finding a solution is so difficult, especially with the underlying shortage. Critical race theory in education is, also, the talk in Frankfort that has been ongoing.
Senate President Robert Stivers (R-District 25) made a statement last Friday, saying to be prepared to vote because some of this money is going to be given back. People wonder what he meant when he said that, but many think it is a tease to tax reform. A big centerpiece of that is an income tax cut, being mindful that it must follow the rules that these federal stimulus Bills laid out when they allowed them to have the money, but specified that it cannot be used for tax cuts. This has Kentucky having three billion dollars in the bank right now. Despite possible tax reform, the Republicans still say the economy is doing well.
Covid numbers are still declining in Kentucky. Governor Beshear says if the decline continues, some recommendations, even for schools, could change within several weeks that would include not wearing masks. It is unclear if this will be helpful for schools or not. The death toll due to Covid in Kentucky is over 13,000. Even when the surge goes away, still stay alert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.