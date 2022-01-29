By: Jessica L Butler Publisher-GM
January 26, 2022This Session is busy and historic this time around while the Covid pandemic is raging. The Omicron Variant is hitting Frankfort and many elected officials in Kentucky hard right now with Legislation even taking a day off due to Covid. Despite all that, it is business as usual in Frankfort with some voting remotely in the parking lot the last several weeks.
Governor Beshear vetoed the new Legislative maps for the State House and the U.S. Congress last Wednesday, January 19, 2022, explaining he felt it was a political “gerrymander”, and lessens minority voices and votes. He thinks they should do it again, or at the very least, be heard in court.
State Rep Jerry Miller (R) District 36, said that he felt the Governor said the things he did about the maps as a dog whistle to certain communities. Miller is, also, offered a Bill that will move the Kentucky Primary from May to August. It was like that in the 1950’s during the time that Colonel Sanders, KFC Founder, lost the August Primary in Corbin as a State Senator. This may be good….or it may be bad….for those running for office. You just never know.
Legislative redistricting has been in what seemed to be an endless tennis match last week between the Governor’s veto of it, then overridden, and now challenged in court by the time Friday came around.
The Kentucky Democratic Party and State Rep Derrick Graham of Frankfort filed in court saying that it violates the State House map and Congressional maps and several sections of the Constitution due to “excessive party gerrymandering”. The battle begins in Franklin Circuit Court, but will probably end up in the Kentucky Supreme Court, even though the Court says it will not deal with gerrymandering cases. This ruling may very well affect the upcoming elections, but the Senate’s maps seems to be going through without Governor Beshear taking action and let it go into effect despite some of his criticisms of it.
There is a Bill on the floor about playing the national anthem before school sporting events. State Rep Steve Shelton (R) District 17 filed this Bill, which is a bit confusing, because the norm is the National Anthem is played at the majority of sporting events in Kentucky.
The budget has been moving historically fast. The Republicans seem to be the ones behind this maneuver. The House is hoping that this swiftness will help with tax reform using the 1.4 billion dollars that is unspent right now; but word on the street is the Senate will take their time with the budget.
The budget has, also, allotted money for each Legislator to do something with the money in each of their districts. Some critics call it a “slush fund”. They need to be aware that the journalistic community will especially be watching to see what exactly these funds will be used for, which means Legislators needs to be very careful how the funds are used.
Thursday, January 20, 2022 was declared “Joe B. Hall Day” throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky in honor of the late and great University of Kentucky Wildcat Basketball coach. Joe B. Hall was 93 years old.
