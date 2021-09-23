A new Ky law now requires that farmers must apply for an Ag Exemption number to make qualified purchases for the farm exempt from sales tax. The application can be found on the Dept. of Revenue’s website.
If your application is approved, a letter of authorization will then be sent you containing your number and instructions on properly claiming the exemption on purchases. The number will not automatically exempt all purchases. The purchases must still meet statutory requirements.
Once your number has been issued, the Dep. of Revenue must be notified promptly of any changes in your name, address, email address, phone number/s and other personal information. Completed applications can be mailed to Division of Sales & Use Tax Dept. of Revenue PO Box 181 Frankfort, KY 40602-0181. For more information or help obtaining an application/number, please contact the Lee Co. Extension office at 606.464.2759.
