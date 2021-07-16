Beef cattle have been a major part of Kentucky’s rich agricultural history for more than two centuries. The most recent beef cattle inventory counted more than 2.16 million head, making Kentucky’s beef herd the eighth largest in United States and the largest east of the Mississippi River.
The beef integrated resource management team for the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment recently put their popular, comprehensive Kentucky Beef Book online, to benefit as many producers as possible.
“This book is a great resource for the state’s many beef producers,” said Les Anderson, UK extension beef specialist in the Department of Animal and Food Sciences. “Moving the publication online will allow for easy access to a wealth of knowledge about beef production in Kentucky.”
The book contains the history of cattle production in Kentucky and details beef educational programs UK provides. The digital book covers every aspect of beef production and includes chapters on forages, environmental compliance, care and handling facilities, managing reproduction, planning the genetics program, health and management techniques, end product and food safety, beef cattle marketing concepts, management skills and recording keeping for management decisions.
To view or download ID-108: The Kentucky Beef Book visit http://www2.ca.uky.edu/agc/pubs/ID/ID108/ID108.pdf. Additionally, cattle enthusiasts may view a full listing of all UK Beef Extension publications at http://afs.ca.uky.edu/beef/publications.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.