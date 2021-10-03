Producers have three opportunities this fall to learn how they can sustainably improve their pastures during the Kentucky Grazing Conference.
The program is a joint effort of the Kentucky Forage and Grassland Council, University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service and UK Master Grazer Program.
The offerings include Oct. 26 at the University of Kentucky Research and Education Center in Princeton, Oct. 27 at the Hardin County Extension office in Elizabethtown and Oct. 28 at the Clark County Extension office in Winchester. The program begins each day at 8 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. local time.
UK College of Agriculture, Food and Envi ronment specialists will discuss several topics during the event including weather trends and their grazing impacts, weed management, getting more bang from fertilizer, bale grazing, precision agriculture, designing flexible water and fencing systems and GRAZE, a program that balances available forages and livestock needs.
A forage extension specialist from West Virginia University will join UK specialists to discuss pasture ecology.
Preregistration is required to get the conference’s reduced price of $35 per person. Attendees may also register at the door the day of the event, but registration costs increase to $50 per participant then. Registration for youth or students is $10.
Registration information is available online on the UK Forage Extension website at https://forages.ca.uky.edu/. Once on the site, click on the Upcoming Events tab. Individuals can also get registration information at their local extension office.
