Don Begley was driving on Grand Ave. towards town when he saw movement off to the right. Coming from Cumberland Mnt. Outreach was a Black Bear. Traveling on all fours, the bear crossed the road and went up into the woods. It seemed to disappear Begley said, because it blended into the woods. When the bear turned to look at him, he could see it’s face, but only then.
That was Wednesday June 30th in the morning. Later that day, the bear was seen swimming the river and the next day along Southfork. Local law enforcement and state fish and wildlife officers searched for the bear but could not find it. Then, Tuesday afternoon of this week, a bear sighting was once again reported on Grand Ave. again, officers arrived to search and contain the bear. Begley said the bear was in no way aggressive when he saw it and there have been no report of any threatening action. There was a report however, of a Black Bear attacking a man in the Red River Gorge area last week.
