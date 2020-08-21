The Beattyville Woman’s Club had their annual banquet on May 9th at Kaydee’s Kitchen. President Elizabeth Hollon welcomed the group and Ms. Reba Leader had the devotion. The food and hospitality was wonderful and it was so nice to have a facility close to home where we can go for our banquets especially with gasoline prices so high.
On May 17th we hosted a “Salad Smorgasboard” as a spring fundraiser and it was a huge success!
The Beattyville Woman’s Club is made up of women of all ages who want to improve their communities. Each year, the club sponsors the Bobcat Award to students in LCHS who maintain a 95% or higher grade average for the school year. This year three seniors are the recipients of that award: Michelle Bumgarter, Nikki Liesegang and Kaylee Stickler.
We also give an incentive award each year to a young lady who really wants to go to college and may just need a little help in doing so. This year the $500 scholarship also goes to Nikki Liesegang. We are very proud to be able to assist these wonderful ladies in their future goals.
