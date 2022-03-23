A Legislative Perspective on the Kentucky General Assembly
From your 89th District Representative Timmy Truett
FRANKFORT— A 60-day session may be a marathon, not a sprint, but as the 2022 Legislative Session inches closer to the finish line, the pace is picking up.
With no time to waste, lawmakers formed a conference committee this week to discuss House Bill 1, the proposed executive branch budget. Leaders in the House and Senate will continue those discussions until compromises are made.
The House also saw historic measures on public assistance reform, sports betting, medicinal cannabis, and more come to a floor vote this week.
House Bill 7 would bring changes to the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid program. Several key provisions of the bill would:
- Codify federal law that restricts cash assistance being spent in bars, adult entertainment facilities, and casinos and on alcohol, tobacco, and lottery tickets and create penalties for violations.
- Require the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to put multiple assistance programs on one card with the minimum of SNAP and Medicaid on the same card.
- Require and recommend 75% of monthly benefits be used to purchase healthy foods.
- Request a SNAP elderly simplified application project waiver to allow seniors and individuals with disabilities who receive SNAP to use a simplified application for their benefits and extend their enrollment to 36 months.
- Reactivate the SNAP work requirements for able-bodied adults with no dependents.
- Require changes in income be reported within 10 days.
- Prohibit the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the Department of Medicaid Services from making presumptive eligibility determinations.
- Create a waiver to allow Medicaid be used for treatment for individuals with substance use disorder.
- Require eligible individuals receiving SNAP benefits participate in an employment and training program. and
- Deem individuals who traffic EBT cards ineligible for all public assistance for no more than six months on the first offense.
Supporters of the bill say the measure will bring needed changes and updates to various public assistance programs as well as make sure people who no longer require public assistance are removed from the system.
Critics of the bill worry that the Cabinet for Health and Family Services does not have the man power to meet the deadlines laid out in the legislation. Critics also worry this bill will make it more difficult for struggling Kentuckians to receive help.
Supporters said other provisions of the bill would create additional legislative oversight of public assistance programs in the hope to make sure tax payer dollars are being used wisely and to make sure Kentuckians who need help are receiving it.
The House sent HB 7 to the Senate Thursday by a 71-26 vote.
Sometimes bills bring big changes to the commonwealth, and others pass through without much notice. House Bill 606 is not an unremarkable bill.
Under HB 606, in-person and online sports betting would become legal in Kentucky. The bill would also regulate and tax sports betting with money going toward the state’s pension fund.
The measure would implement a 9.75% tax on the adjusted gross revenue for in-person sports betting and a 14.25% on the adjusted gross revenue for online sports betting.
Several of the bill’s critics said they morally can’t support anything that expands gambling in Kentucky. Critics also expressed worry the bill will lead to an increase in gambling addiction and hurt Kentucky families.
One member attempted to amend the HB 606 on the House floor to place a cap on how much a person can lose in online sports betting per day. The amendment failed.
Supporters of the bill said they believe legalizing and regulating sports betting is the best move because it’s already happening in the commonwealth. Several lawmakers said their constituents have overwhelmingly asked for HB 606 for many years.
The House approved the legislation by a 58-30 vote on Friday. It will now go before the Senate for consideration.
Another bill that would bring major changes to the commonwealth is House Bill 136.
HB 136 would legalize medicinal cannabis as a treatment option for people with cancer, chronic pain, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, chronic nausea, cyclical vomiting, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
The legislation would not allow people to grow their own marijuana or smoke cannabis, aside from vaping. It would only allow Kentuckians 21 and older to vape medicinal cannabis.
Another provision of the bill would create four different licenses to prevent just one person or company from being able to grow, process, dispense, and test medicinal cannabis for safety. Prescriptions would also be tracked through the Kentucky All Schedule Prescription Electronic Reporting (KASPER) system.
Some lawmakers pointed out that marijuana is still illegal federally. The bill’s sponsor said the federal government has said it would not prosecute against cannabis use for medicinal purposes in states where it is legal.
Several critics of HB 136 expressed worry that this bill is just the first step in legalizing recreational marijuana. Others expressed concerns that the use of medicinal cannabis has not been studied enough and worry it could make substance use disorder worse.
Supporters of the bill said medicinal cannabis is already in use by many Kentuckians and the regulations in the bill would make the use of medicinal cannabis safer.
HB 136 cleared the House floor by a 59-34 vote on Thursday. It will now go before the Senate for consideration.
Other measures approved by the House this week
Save Women’s Sports Act: Senate Bill 83 would prohibit biological males from playing on girls’ sports teams at public middle schools, high schools, colleges, and universities. The House approved the bill by a 70-23 vote. Due to changes made to the bill in the House, the Senate will have to concur on the changes before being sent to the Governor’s desk.
Kentucky State University: Senate Bill 265 instructs the Governor to reappoint new members to the Kentucky State University Board of Regents. The bill passed both chambers unanimously and has been delivered to the Governor for his signature or veto.
Dalton’s Law: House Bill 215 would make importing fentanyl, carfentanil, or fentanyl derivatives from another state or country a Class C felony.
Those convicted of importing or aggravated trafficking of fentanyl would be required to serve at least 85% of their sentence and would not be eligible for pretrial diversion under this bill. The House approved HB 215 by an 82-12 vote. It will now go before the Senate for consideration.
Gray machines: House Bill 608 would amend statute to prohibit gambling machines—often called “gray machines” or skill game machines—that are not associated with the Kentucky Lottery, charitable gaming, or historical horse racing.
Currently, gray machines are not regulated by statute, and some lawmakers and legal experts question their legality. The House approved HB 608 by a 50-31 vote. It will now go before the Senate for consideration.
The Kentucky General Assembly will reconvene at 4 p.m. Monday for day 52 of the 2022 Legislative Session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.