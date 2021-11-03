Lee County is slated to receive $600,000 of FD-39 funding for road projects, according to Representative Bill Wesley. “I am extremely pleased to share this news and glad our request for these road projects has been approved,” said Wesley. “Every dollar we spend on roads and infrastructure is an investment in our communities.”
Projects in the community include repairs to River Drive. The culvert that channels water will be replaced during this project.
“Our roads are the link between urban and rural, manufacturer and market,” said Wesley. “They support manufacturing, tourism, and agriculture and now more than ever we need to ensure they are safe.”
This discretionary funding, also known as the Highway Contingency Account, is administered by the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid. The fund receives an annual allocation of approximately $31 million.
The monies are used for projects across the Commonwealth which are transportation in nature such as resurfacing, bridge replacement, and intersection reconstruction.
“Roads are so important in a state like Kentucky, where almost half of our population lives in rural areas,” Wesley added. “They open up opportunities for economic development and education, bringing the world to our front door.”
Legislators are attending Interim Joint Committee meetings to discuss potential legislation for the 2022 Regular Session. Lawmakers are set to return to Frankfort on January 4th to gavel in for the 60 day session.
