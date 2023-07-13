  The Office of State Budget Director reported today that General Fund receipts for fiscal year 2023 (FY23) totaled $15.1 billion, exceeding budgeted estimates by $1.4 billion, the largest revenue surplus in history. The final budget surplus amount will be known once the accounting records for expenditures are completed later this month. This will be the third consecutive year with a General Fund budget surplus in excess of $1 billion. Road Fund revenues totaled $1.75 billion, 4.7 percent over last year, resulting in a $32.3 million revenue surplus.

    State Budget Director John Hicks stated, “General Fund revenues substantially exceeded the expectations used in putting together the budget for the third straight year. The underlying strength of Kentucky’s economy is borne out by this revenue report: more jobs, higher wages and salaries, another year of double-digit growth in sales tax revenues, and continued business profits. The $15.1 billion in revenues also incorporated six months of a 10 percent individual income tax rate cut that went into effect in January 2023. All the major taxes contributed to the $1.4 billion revenue surplus: individual income taxes by $504.3 million, sales and use taxes by $299.4 million, major business taxes by $311.9 million, and property taxes by $99.5 million.”  

