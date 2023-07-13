The Office of State Budget Director reported today that General Fund receipts for fiscal year 2023 (FY23) totaled $15.1 billion, exceeding budgeted estimates by $1.4 billion, the largest revenue surplus in history. The final budget surplus amount will be known once the accounting records for expenditures are completed later this month. This will be the third consecutive year with a General Fund budget surplus in excess of $1 billion. Road Fund revenues totaled $1.75 billion, 4.7 percent over last year, resulting in a $32.3 million revenue surplus.
State Budget Director John Hicks stated, “General Fund revenues substantially exceeded the expectations used in putting together the budget for the third straight year. The underlying strength of Kentucky’s economy is borne out by this revenue report: more jobs, higher wages and salaries, another year of double-digit growth in sales tax revenues, and continued business profits. The $15.1 billion in revenues also incorporated six months of a 10 percent individual income tax rate cut that went into effect in January 2023. All the major taxes contributed to the $1.4 billion revenue surplus: individual income taxes by $504.3 million, sales and use taxes by $299.4 million, major business taxes by $311.9 million, and property taxes by $99.5 million.”
The percentage growth rate for FY23 revenues was 3.0 percent. This follows two years of historically high growth rates. As with June receipts, year-over-year monthly revenue declines are now to be expected given the reduction to the individual income tax rate. An additional tax rate cut, from 4.5 percent to 4.0 percent will become effective next fiscal year starting in January 2024.
Sales and use tax receipts had double-digit growth for the third consecutive year, growing 10.1 percent, or $513.4 million in FY23. The three-year span of more than 10 percent growth marks the only three fiscal years in which the sales tax has grown by double-digits since the rate was raised from five to six percent in 1991. Quarterly growth rates for the sales and use tax in FY23 were 12.8 percent, 8.2 percent, 11.2 percent, and 8.2 percent.
Individual income tax receipts declined due to the tax rate reduction from 5.0 percent to 4.5 percent, effective January 2023, after exhibiting strong growth the past two years. The impact of the rate reduction on revenues is apparent by examining the quarterly growth rates. Collections grew in the 8 percent range in each of the first two quarters of the year but then fell after the rate cut became effective in January. Growth rates for the four quarters were 8.4 percent, 8.8 percent, -3.3 percent and -17.8 percent. Withholding tax receipts grew by 1.5 percent for the year, but were up 7.7 percent during the first six months, then down by -3.9 percent during the last six months of the fiscal year, despite a 10 percent reduction in the withholding tables.
Combined corporation income and the Limited Liability Entity taxes (LLET) collections grew 3.0 percent, or $25.0 million, compared to last year. After a strong start to the year, receipts either fell or were weak for the remaining three quarters of the year. Quarterly growth rates for the taxes were 16.0 percent, -9.2 percent, -0.1 percent and 2.9 percent. These business taxes have grown by 91 percent over the past three years.
Property tax receipts had an unexpected surge in FY23, increasing 7.0 percent. Real and tangible property as well as motor vehicles all grew strongly. Growth was strongest in the first half of the year before moderating in the last six months. Growth rates for the four quarters were 7.8 percent, 7.9 percent, 5.3 percent and 4.9 percent.
Road Fund revenues for FY23 totaled $1.75 billion, an increase of 4.7 percent from the previous fiscal year, resulting in a $32.3 million revenue surplus. Total receipts were $78.1 million more than FY22 levels as all the major accounts had increases. After a slow start to the year, collections accelerated in the last nine months of the year. Growth rates for the four quarters were -0.3 percent, 7.3 percent, 5.7 percent and 6.1 percent.
