A German Shepherd named Lyndsey found herself in an unfortunate situation this past weekend after being stuck in a well. Luckily Lyndsey was reunited with her family and her sibling and is now recovering. Surprisingly, this was the 2nd call LC 911 received for a dog in a well last week. LC Emergency Management urges all property owners with an open well, to please cover it.
An uncovered well is extremely dangerous not only to animals and children, but to all unknowing individuals.
