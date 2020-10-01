Robert McKinney began his career with KFB as an agent for Pike County in 2001. McKinney is a graduate of Lipscomb University and holds a degree in communications. Robert spent eleven years in banking and a following two years selling printing before pursuing a career with Farm Bureau. Robert became the agency manager for the Lee County/Beattyville branch of KFB earlier this year on April 1st. He now resides in Lee County with his wife Cheryl.
- In your opinion, what is the most understated insurance policy/type that customers think they do not need or can live without? Robert: “The state mandates that we have auto insurance. Mortgage companies require insurance on our homes. No one requires that we have life insurance to protect our families in the event of our death. There are always expenses that come with a funeral and many times with a hospital stay proceeding that loss of life. Those expenses can be difficult for families to pay without some sort of life insurance. Also, families are often affected by the loss of income when losing a family member. We can get so focused on providing for our loved ones as we live that we forget to provide for them in the event our death. Assuming we live, we want to provide a home, food, education and many other things for our loved ones but many people neglect preparing to meet those needs if they are not around to do so. That preparation could be as simple as owning a life insurance policy. I am proud to work for Kentucky Farm Bureau as they recognize the importance of those families and offer life insurance products to protect them.”
- In your opinion, do you believe people have changed the way they look at the importance of life & health insurances (and others), since the COVID pandemic? Robert: “We have seen an increased interest in life insurance due to the spread of the virus. People have, more than ever, recognized that life is uncertain and that we need to protect our families financially from our loss. One can never protect the family from the emotional loss from death but it is possible to ease the financial burden of that loss. As we have seen people be affected by the virus (and some of us have known people who have died as a result of the virus) we are more concerned with the fragile nature of life. I do believe people are more aware. Health insurance has long been a concern for Kentuckians and I am sure it is still important to our citizens. Kentucky Farm Bureau has partnered with Anthem to extend this coverage to our members. During a pandemic, healthcare is even more important than ever. Farm Bureau is committed to helping our members obtain the coverage they need.”
- Being self-proclaimed as the “Voice of KY Agriculture”, how does KFB differ from national or well-known insurance companies such as Geico, Progressive and others in terms of benefitting and focusing directly on Kentuckians?
Robert: “We are KENTUCKY Farm Bureau. We are a Kentucky company. Serving Kentuckians is what we do and is a basic component in who we are. We have an office or offices in every county in the state. We have claims offices in every district. Many of our agents serve the area where they grew up. We live in the communities we serve. We are neighbors and often we are kin folk to the people we insure. “KFB Loves KY” is more than a slogan...It’s a truth because we are part of KY as a company and as individuals.”
- What is one thing you have enjoyed so far about working on Main Street in Beattyville? Robert: “The people of Lee County and Beattyville have been so welcoming to Cheryl and me as we have become a part of this community. Of course, we like being closer to our children and grandchildren but it has also been important for us to enjoy our community. We do! There is a sense of family here that was one of the first things we noticed and loved. So many people have been so good to us and helped us on a personal level. We are very appreciative. Also, Lee County is a beautiful area and we are loving being here. As we drive throughout the county to evaluate homes for insurance coverage we are constantly talking about what a beautiful place we live. What a great place to call home!”
- How do you plan on or hope to make a difference in the Lee County area/community?
Robert: “We want to be of service to the people of this county! Our hours are 8:30-5:00, Monday through Friday (except holidays). We came to Lee County with the idea of being accessible to everyone and to help everyone that we can have access to Kentucky Farm Bureau member benefits and insurance products.We have some ideas of ways we want to participate in the school system to help recognize students and to encourage learning. We will be working on that as school gets started. It is also important to us to help with community events, festivals and celebrations. We were saddened to see the cancellation of the Woolly Worm festival as we had plans to be a part of it. We plan to be here for the remainder of our career so we are looking forward to better times when we can all be together!”
