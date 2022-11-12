be

   As excessively dry weather remains an issue in eastern Kentucky, one of the state’s national park sites is now seeing the driest conditions in over a decade. According to WKYT, Red River Gorge, which is located in the Daniel Boone National Forest, has not been as dry as it is in 12 years.

  Public Affairs Staff Officer at Daniel Boone National Forest, Tim Eling, shares more details. “Here, in the Red River Gorge, we get a tremendous about of backcountry camping use,” Eiling explained. “A lot of people with campfires, in the backcountry, and that is the number one cause of wildfires, here, in the Red River Gorge, escaped campfires.”

Recommended for you