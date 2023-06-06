At the Russel Acton Folk Center, Gov. Beshear presented more than $1.9 million in funding to benefit tourism marketing, water infrastructure, workforce expansion and nonprofits in Madison County.

  “When we talk about building a better Kentucky, we are talking about supporting the wellbeing of our people in all facets of their lives,” said Gov. Beshear. “That means investing in our infrastructure, building our workforce, attracting more people to our communities and supporting nonprofit organizations. When one community in Kentucky wins, all of us win.”

