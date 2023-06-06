At the Russel Acton Folk Center, Gov. Beshear presented more than $1.9 million in funding to benefit tourism marketing, water infrastructure, workforce expansion and nonprofits in Madison County.
“When we talk about building a better Kentucky, we are talking about supporting the wellbeing of our people in all facets of their lives,” said Gov. Beshear. “That means investing in our infrastructure, building our workforce, attracting more people to our communities and supporting nonprofit organizations. When one community in Kentucky wins, all of us win.”
“Madison County will benefit for years to come because of the funds announced today,” said Madison County Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor. “We are working hard to continue to build a better Madison County every day for every citizen and the infusion of state funds into our communities is always a good thing.”
“We are very grateful for the Cleaner Water grant of nearly one million dollars, which will enable us to rehabilitate one of our older wastewater pump stations,” said Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley. “As Berea continues to grow, investments in our community like this will be very beneficial to our efforts to attract new businesses, help our existing business grow and support residential growth, and will ultimately lead to a better quality of life for our citizens. Additionally, the significant investment in so many Berea-based nonprofits helps them tremendously as they work to serve others in our city and region. This too results in a better quality of life for our community. When we work together, collaborate and focus on advancing the Commonwealth of Kentucky, days like today are possible.”
Tourism Marketing Funding
Gov. Beshear awarded $142,132 to the Berea Tourist and Convention Commission and $20,000 to Richmond Tourism to support travel marketing and promotion. The awards are part of the $75 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding announced by the Governor in July to boost the state’s tourism industry and economy following the decline in visitors brought on by the pandemic.
“The ARPA funding will play a substantial role in recovery along with future new and expanded projects that we have wanted to do for a long time, however, lacked the immediate funds to do so,” said Donna Angel, executive.
