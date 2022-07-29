be

Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials  to celebrate the completion of a redefining 20-year transportation project that improves safety, connectivity and economic opportunities in southeastern Kentucky. The new, wider Kentucky Highway 30 stretches 33 miles from Booneville to London. Gov. Beshear unveiled honorary signage naming a portion of the final segment in Jackson County after former state representative Marie Rader.

  “We are building a better Kentucky through better transportation, and this project demonstrates the power of infrastructure to boost the quality of life for Kentuckians by introducing a safer, faster route to keep them connected,” Gov. Beshear said. “This project shaved off half the time it took to go from Booneville to London, making life-saving emergency services quicker. It also means locals can live here and have shorter commutes to work at one of the hundreds of new jobs created by employers like JRD Systems in London, Chapin in Rockcastle County and Firestone in Williamsburg.” 

Recommended for you