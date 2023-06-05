Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky has set the record for the longest period with the lowest unemployment rates in state history.

   Over the past 15 months, the rate has been between 3.8%, the lowest rate ever recorded, and 4%, marking the longest period with the lowest unemployment rates in state history. Kentucky has now achieved a 3.8% unemployment rate during four months since the beginning of 2022. Gov. Beshear also announced that Kentucky has seen 2.3% job growth over pre-pandemic levels, with nearly 46,000 more jobs in Kentucky than in February 2020.

