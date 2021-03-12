After the urging of various County Judge-Executives, Mayors, State Representatives, and State Senators, Governor Andy Beshear visited Beattyville last Friday, taking a helicopter to get an aerial view of the damage done by the recent flooding.
After the helicopter landed on Happy Top, the Governor met with First Responders of Lee County and surrounding Counties offering his thanks for their help before beginning his press conference to inform the communities hit hard by the flooding how he and his administration would be helping during this difficult time.
Shortly after the Governor left, Congressman Hal Rogers came to the courthouse steps in Beattyville to lend his support for a quick recovery of the area.
Despite the nice gesture of the Governor and Congressman, it became apparent that private citizens, churches, and organizations can get stuff done faster without the hassle of the red tape.
Beattyville looks totally different than what it did a week ago. There are now vehicles driving up and down Main Street once again. Some of the businesses are still not open and are working to be back open ASAP, others like us are back to business as usual, and we can only do that because of those that gathered around us to lend their help.
Our local officials along with certain state officials have not stopped working tirelessly along with our First Responders to help whip this town back into shape and they will most certainly do it! Why? Because we are Lee County Strong, Folks!
