Congratulations to Emily Griffin for being the first recipient of DryPointe Youth Climbing College Scholarship!
Emily has been active with the youth climbing program at the Lee County Recreational Center since we started it October 2018. She has been an excellent student, great contributor to our area, and volunteered. Today’s project was replanting the flower bed at Muir Valley .
Emily is the daughter of David and Lynda Griffin. Emily will attend Morehead State University in the fall and major in Veterinary Technology.
