be

Congratulations to Emily Griffin for being the first recipient of DryPointe Youth Climbing College Scholarship! 

 Emily has been active with the youth climbing program at the Lee County Recreational Center  since we started it October 2018.  She has been an excellent student, great contributor to our area, and volunteered.  Today’s project was replanting the flower bed at Muir Valley  .  

    Emily is the daughter of David and Lynda Griffin. Emily will attend Morehead State University in the fall and major in Veterinary Technology. 

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you