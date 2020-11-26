Lee County Emergency Management along with Lee County Search & Rescue conducted Ground Searches in the area of New Virginia Ridge Road and Sipple Ridge Road Saturday November 21,2020.
James Sipple 38, was last seen on October 28, 2020. His truck was located in the area on November 1, 2020.
If anyone has information to James Sipple’s location you may contact Lee County 911 at 606-464-5030 or Detective Anthony Bowling at 859-623-2404
Lee County Emergency Management would like to thank the following agencies for their participation in today’s search for James Sipple: Lee County Search and Rescue, Estill County Search and Rescue, Powell County Search and Rescue,
Wolfe County Search and Rescue, London Laurel Search and Rescue, Corbin Fire and Rescue, Laurel County Emergency Management Director Justin Noe, KYEM Region 9 Manager Jerry Raines, & Clark Co SAR coordinator Steve Morris. 55 searchers covered several areas in the New Virginia Ridge and Sipple Ridge Areas. We would continue to ask if anyone has information as to the location of James Sipple, please, contact the Kentucky State Police or Lee County 911. Info via LCEM
