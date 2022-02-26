State Auditor Mike Harmon released the audit of the 2020 financial statement of Lee County Sheriff Wendell Childers, Jr. State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.
Auditing standards require the auditor’s letter to communicate whether the financial statement presents fairly the receipts, disbursements, and excess fees of the Lee County Sheriff in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. The sheriff’s financial statement did not follow this format. However, the sheriff’s financial statement is fairly presented in conformity with the regulatory basis of accounting, which is an acceptable reporting methodology. This reporting methodology is followed for all 120 sheriff audits in Kentucky.
The auditor noted no instances of noncompliance. The auditor also noted no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses.
The sheriff’s responsibilities include collecting property taxes, providing law enforcement and performing services for the county fiscal court and courts of justice. The sheriff’s office is funded through statutory commissions and fees collected in conjunction with these duties.
STATEMENT OF RECEIPTS, DISBURSEMENTS, AND EXCESS FEES -REGULATORY BASIS For The Year Ended December 31, 2020
Receipts: Federal Grant $ 1,007, State - Kentucky Law Enforcement Foundation Program Fund (KLEFPF) 2,333
State Fees For Services: $17,613. Bailiffs 15,505, Sheriff Security Service 1,918, Cabinet for Health and Family Services 190.
Circuit Court Clerk Fines and fees collected: $2,364. Fiscal Court 84,094, Co. Clerk Delinquent taxes 25,973, Commission taxes collected 164,393.
Fees collected for services: Auto inspections 859, accident police reports 230, serving papers 10,769, carry and conceal permits 1,380.
Others: add on fees 9,386, miscellaneous 5,019. Interest earned 78. Total receipts 325,498. Less: statutory maximum 84,094. Excess fees due county for 2020 241,404. Payments monthly to fiscal court 241,404. Balance due fiscal court at completion of audit: 0.
