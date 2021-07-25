HCTC Allows High School Seniors Opportunity to Graduate with Diploma & Degree

Through the last year, high school students across the Commonwealth have experienced some of the most trying times of their young lives. Besides the typical exam stress, bullying, and existential crises that come along with growing up, the world was hit with a global pandemic that sidelined many if not all the cornerstones of a high school student’s last year before graduation.
For a group of Eastern Kentucky high school seniors, though, even a pandemic couldn’t keep them from achieving their academic goals. Students from Breathitt County High School, Owsley County High School, and Wolfe County High School walked across the stage this spring to receive not just a high school diploma but also at least one—and in some cases two—associate degree from Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC).
HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon awarded each student at their graduation with their degrees and expressed her wonder at the perseverance and hard work demonstrated by these students.
“Since March 2020, we’ve all had a rough time, but students have really taken a hit with the loss of coming-of-age staples like being in school for their final year or even having to rethink their plans for after graduation,” Lindon said. “I’m immensely proud of the diligence and tenacity these students have shown in their ability to not only graduate high school during an unprecedented time, but to graduate with a college degree under their belts as well.”
