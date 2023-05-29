The following Hazard Community and Technical College students have been named to the Deans List for the Spring 2023 semester. To be named to the Deans List, a student must be listed as credential-seeking, must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, and must successfully complete at least 12-18 KCTCS semester credits of coursework numbered 100
or above (excluding any courses considered developmental).
Congrats to the following from Lee: Brystal Rey Angel of Beattyville,Tabitha Ann Bishop of Beattyville, Kaylee Beth Carson of Beattyville, Connor Patrick Deaton of Beattyville, Madison Deanna Gentry of Beattyville, Cody David Gilbert of Beattyville, Hallie Hogan of Beattyville, Jaiden Paige Hunter of Beattyville,
Katie Beth Lucas of Beattyville, Jacob Mccoy of Beattyville, Kylee Mcintosh of Beattyville, Erica Peyton Danielle Rose of Beattyville, Michelle Todd of Beattyville, Derrick R. Williams of Beattyville, Kennah Bailee Wright of Beattyville.
Also congrats to those from Owsley Co: Crissy Leeann Blevins of Booneville, Michelle Brooks of Booneville, Marley Grace Caudell of Booneville, Darian Combs of Booneville, Daltyn Mackenzie Dooley of Booneville, Darrell David Dooley of Booneville, Adriana Grace Halsey of Booneville, Nicole Yvette Maggard of Booneville, Alana Laura Faith Marshall of Booneville, Shelby L. Murray of Booneville, Lily Claire Patrick of Booneville, Mason Nathaniel Reed of Booneville, Kailey Railynn Shouse of Booneville, Amanda Nicole Thomas of Booneville, Christian Pierce Bowling of Vincent.
