Hazard Community and Technical College is ranked No. 2 of 26 colleges in the nation on the list of Top Online Computer Science Associate Degree programs.
BestValueSchools.org noted HCTC “offers affordable and flexible education opportunities for those seeking certificates or associate degrees. HCTC offers online, hybrid, and in-person degree programs to meet the needs of working adults and those who have other obligations but are seeking to earn a degree. HCTC offers an online associate degree in computer science [which is listed under the Computer & Information Technologies Program] that prepares students to either enter the workforce upon graduation or transfer to a university to earn a bachelor’s degree. Students of this program will take courses in proof techniques, computations, programming, data structures, and more. Out of state residents will pay the same tuition as residents for this online degree program, making it a very affordable computer science degree.”
Program Coordinator David Frazier is pleased to see the ranking and he applauds the work of his colleagues for their contribution to this success. He appreciates the work of Academic Dean Dr. Ella Strong, and faculty members Jeremiah Bryant and Wendy Davidson.
HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon thanked Frazier and his team for their work and leadership. “A commitment to excellence is evident to me in our computer classes. Students benefit each and every time they enroll with us. Here is just another indication why someone should take classes at HCTC. Our faculty members are the best,” she said.
The rankings can be found at: https://www.bestvalueschools.org/computer-science-associates-degree/. “We strive to create the best resources for students who are looking to further their education,” noted the bestvalue schools organization.
Interested in enrolling? Call Admissions at 606.487.3293 today.
