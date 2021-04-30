Hazard Community and Technical College will hold graduation ceremonies on Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8. The graduation will be held in front of the First Federal Center on the Hazard Campus. Each student’s name will be announced, and President Dr. Jennifer Lindon will personally present honors to students. In case of rain, the event will be moved inside the First Federal Center. Because of COVID-19, graduates need to limit their number of guests to six per graduating HCTC student.
A total of 674 students are receiving 1,555 credentials -- 361 degrees, 87 diplomas, and 1,107 certificates. Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, and Associate in Applied Science degrees will be awarded along with diplomas and certificates. The ceremony is for graduates for the 2020-21 academic year – including those who completed required coursework in August 2020 and December 2020 as well as the May 2021 graduates.
HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said, “This group of graduates is to be highly commended because they persevered, despite the challenges of a pandemic. We applaud each and every student for keeping an eye on those future goals. We hear from students that they enjoy this format, and they appreciate the chance to share this time with their families.”
A similar graduation ceremony was held in October for the Class of 2020. While that event was planned for May, it was delayed because of pandemic restrictions, and in hopes that the ceremony could be held in a larger venue with a bigger crowd later in the year.
Photos of graduates will be posted to HCTC’s Facebook on Monday, May10.
