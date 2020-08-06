With classes beginning Monday, August 19, Hazard Community and Technical College has taken numerous steps to be safe because of COVID-19.
Here are the steps taken:
1. Masks are required by all employees, students, and visitors in each building at all campus locations.
2. All employees will be trained before returning to campus.
3. All employees must complete a daily online health check to make sure they are healthy before coming to work.
4. Students will be asked to do a temperature self-check every day before coming on campus.
5. Some common areas are closed to avoid large groups congregating.
6. Campus staff will continue to clean and sanitize surfaces, doors, and other areas that are frequently touched.
7. Plexi glass has been installed to protect students and employees.
8. Floor signage will remind everyone of social distancing, and other signage will be visible throughout buildings to reinforce CDC recommendations.
9. HCTC is limiting class sizes and moving classes to larger classrooms where necessary.
10. HCTC also has HCTC Flex available for many courses. With HCTC Flex, students can attend class in-person or online at the set scheduled class time.
11. Dr. Paul Currie was named as the Healthy At Work Officer. His duties include overseeing compliance of COVID-19 health and safety rules and regulations.
A complete list of fall classes is available at: https://hazard.kctcs.edu/education-training/class-schedules/index.aspx
For more information call 1-800 246 – 5721 number or call Admissions at 487-3293 about enrolling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.