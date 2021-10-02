HCTC nursing students have been able to lend a helping hand to staff at Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) who have been struggling to serve their communities throughout this pandemic.
HCTC is proud of our students who have elected to take on additional clinical hours at ARH in areas where they are the most needed during this difficult time.
HCTC Nursing Program Coordinator Christy Martin said this allows for not only a great learning experience for her students but also an opportunity to put their skills to work in helping their communities.
Pictured left to right: Layla Cornett, Joseph Griffie, Hannah Collins, Hailey Joseph, Kimberly Caldwell, Hannah Shell, Cassie Back, and Nursing Instructor Meca Arocha
“Both ARH and HCTC Nursing have been a part of this community for decades. During times of crisis, it is important for everyone to try to help in any way. ARH has played a major role in assisting the HCTC Nursing Program with educational experiences for our students, so we wanted to try to offer some extra helping hands to them,” Martin said.
“Sending nursing students to ARH for some additional clinical hours to areas where they need the most assistance is our way to help ARH during this difficult time as well as a good experience for the nursing students.”
