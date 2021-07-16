HCTC is making a promise to any first-time, credential seeking students enrolling in the Fall 2021 semester that we’ve got your back!
This is a “last dollar in” scholarship, which means after all your other aid (PELL, CAP, grants, third-party scholarships, etc.) has been applied, the HCTC Promise scholarship will cover the balance for:
Tuition of up to 15 credit hours, with a six credit hours minimum (only program applicable courses)
Buildsmart fees
Digital content fees
Online course charges
This is OUR promise to YOU that, as a first-time student, you will pay ZERO tuition your first year at HCTC! *Eligibility extends to any first-time, credential-seeking Kentucky residents and any Kentucky class of 2021 seniors (graduated or Senate Bill 128 seniors), including those who have taken dual credit classes.
Go to hazardctc.com/promise today to apply! Contact HCTC Director of Advancement Carla Seals at (606) 487-3072 or at carla.seals@kctcs.edu for more information.
Other KCTCS college students, visiting students, students with prior college credit(s) excluding dual-credit hours, and current high school students are ineligible, as are the costs of program kits, tools, and books/resources.
**Eligible students must complete their FAFSA and the HCTC Promise application and MUST take HCTC classes and have HCTC listed as their home campus. Students must also maintain a 2.0 GPA and complete the Fall 2021 semester to be eligible for the scholarship in the Spring 2022 semester.
To find out more about Hazard Community and Technical College, go to hazard.kctcs.edu, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok to get the most up-to-date announcements.
