Hazard Community and Technical College has been awarded top ranking status for Best Colleges in Kentucky by Intelligent.com for its music program, offered through the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music (KSBTM) in Hyden.
Hazard Community and Technical College was listed among thousands of public institutions in the nation, and the comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 2,277 accredited colleges and universities. Each school is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations.
Intelligent.com analyzed 196 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-colleges-in-kentucky/
Dean Osborne, KSBTM Director, welcomes the announcement, giving high praise to his fellow teaching faculty members Bobby Osborne, Scott Napier, and Virgil Bowlin. “We are very honored to be recognized for our music instruction here at HCTC. Our all on-line Audio Certificate degree is the only one of its kind being offered and with the faculty we have, our students receive the very best education around. The chance to learn from so many seasoned performers is a great benefit to anyone who wants to be in the music business, or anyone who wants to learn to play an instrument for their own enjoyment. We provide numerous opportunities for our students to perform for a crowd and that makes their learning even more complete,” Osborne said.
During COVID, online classes have become an even bigger draw for those interested in music. Classes can very successfully be taught online, including: Songwriting, Bluegrass History, Instrumental instruction as well as Recording. HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon applauds KSBTM for this high honor. “I’ve been fortunate enough to hear each of our faculty members perform. When I do, I am reminded how exciting it must be for our students to learn from these professionals. I admire Dean, Bobby, Scott, and Virgil for their talent as not only musicians, but as teachers, who really want to see students succeed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.