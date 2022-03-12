Students in the Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) CDL and Lineman programs will be able to utilize newer equipment in the future thanks to a $280,000 grant awarded earlier this year to HCTC.
The Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mine Lands announced HCTC would be awarded the $280,000 Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Grant in November 2021 for use in the expansion of the CDL and lineman programs at the Technical Campus and the Leslie County Center to purchase newer training equipment. The award was mad official in January 2022.
“We are so excited to have these monies to be able to further expand one of our most successful programs here at HCTC,” HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said. “This expansion will help us train more students in state-of-the-art equipment that they would see while out doing actual lineman work.”
During the announcement of the award, Governor Andy Beshear spoke of his own personal experience with the HCTC Lineman Program.
“I have a friend whose son just went through that program and already has a job,” he said during the press conference. “We are committed to building a better Kentucky now, we’ve just got to get through the challenge of the present.”
The median wage for electrical lineman is $68,219 and $45,315 for CDL drivers. “These jobs our students are training for can have a huge impact on our local economy,” Lindon added.
