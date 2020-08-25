When Jordan Tucker was looking to become a Registered Health Information Technician (RHIT), he was pleased with the program offered online by Hazard Community and Technical College.
He is glad he took that step. He graduated in May of this year and has already earned the RHIT certification, which opens doors for his future employment.
HCTC offering an accredited program was important to him. “This program at HCTC is one of the few in the state that is also completely online, which was a huge factor for me with a full time schedule,” he noted.
Tucker liked the challenge of the program’s content. “I feel it adequately prepared me. I also liked the presentation of the content in the online format. My professors and instructors helped me at every turn -- from the questions about the content to questions about navigating through Blackboard. Also, the financial aid staff members were always willing and available to help out in any way. All of the faculty that I ever contacted were always very helpful as well,” he stated.
He said the process to apply and register for classes was very straightforward. “The knowledge and experience gained from my program is and will be, invaluable,” he said.
Stephanie Vergne, Professor and Program Coordinator for Medical Information Technology andHealth Information Technology. She noted the Health Information Technology program is CAHIIM accredited which allows graduates to pursue the national RHIT credential. By earning the RHIT credential, graduates will be able to seek employment anywhere in the United States.
“The national RHIT certification, along with an Associate Degree in Health Information Technology, will allow individuals to seek employment in areas such as information governance, coding and revenue cycle, informatics, and data analytics in healthcare. Job prospects are endless from entry level positions such as insurance claims specialist to more advanced positions such as chief compliance officers and Health Information Management Directors,” Vergne noted.
She said she was impressed with Tucker as a student. “Jordan was an outstanding student who was self-motivated. He was a leader in class and worked hard to meet deadlines and obtain goals set personally and professionally,” she stated.
Presently, Tucker is working at Jane Todd Crawford Hospital in Greensburg, KY. He is a 2009 Green County High School graduate and a 2011 Lindsey Wilson College graduate with an Associate of Arts degree in Computer Information Systems. He lives in Summersville, KY with his wife, Ann-Michael. The couple has two sons, Caleb, age 6 and Silas, age 4.
Call 606 487-3293 about enrolling to become the next success story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.